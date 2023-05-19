Actor Ajaz Khan gets bail in drugs case, will step out of jail on Friday after two years: Details

BiggBoss Season 7 fame actor Ajaz Khan infamous for his abusive and communal rants will be out on bail on Friday, May 19. Khan was arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in March 2021 with 31 Alprazolam tablets weighing 4.5 grams. After spending over two years in Arthur Road jail, Khan will be released on Friday at around 6:40 pm.

In September last year, Ajaz Khan was denied bail by the Bombay High Court. The charge sheet filed against him, stated, “prima facie indicates Khan’s involvement in the crime, and it establishes that there were financial dealings, resulting in illicit trafficking and drug purchase.”

The court stated that a witness had disclosed Khan’s role in drug trafficking in his statement saying that Khan sold pills and exploited young boys and girls by supplying them with drugs.

Ajaz Khan was arrested by NCB officials for allegedly being a member of the syndicate of narcotics peddler Shadab Farooque Shaikh aka Shadab Batata. On March 26, 2021, Shaikh was arrested and almost 2 kilograms of the banned mephedrone drug were recovered from him. Khan was arrested on the basis of Batata’s revelations.

Bollywood actor who chose ‘Quran over Constitution’, arrested previously

Ajaz Khan has been arrested in the past as well. In April 2020, the Bollywood actor and hate-monger Ajaz Khan was reportedly arrested by the Mumbai Police for the communal remarks he recently made in a Facebook Live video. In 2016, he was arrested for sending obscene photos and lewd texts to a hairstylist. He was later released on bail.

In the year 2018, Ajaz Khan tweeted that he would choose the Quran over the Constitution “any day any time”. Back then, Khan replied to a Twitter user who was critical of Khan for referring to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was on a maiden visit to India, as a murderer and wrote, “Yes I will choose Quran Any Day Any time.”

OpIndia has reported in the past how Ajaz Khan had also used Facebook to spread ideas that could be labeled as hate speech and an effort to vitiate communal harmony.