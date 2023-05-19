Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Thursday reiterated his government’s decision to shut down 300 more madarsas in the state. This came months after the Assam CM had stated that over 600 madarsas have been shut down in the state because his government believes in establishing universities, schools and colleges rather than funding religious institutions.

“There was a meeting between the BJP and the people who run these madarsas. There is a consensus that 300 more madrasas will be closed down. This is a result of the discussion between the Assam police and the Qaumi organisations,” said the Assam chief minister.

Earlier in March, CM Himanta announced the closure of 600 madarsas in the state. He also asserted that illegal immigrants from Bangladesh pose a threat to the civilization and culture of the northeastern state. “I have closed 600 madrasas and I intend to close all madrasas because we do not want madrasas. We want schools, colleges and universities,” Himanta Biswa said while addressing the BJP’s Vijay Sankalp Yatra in Karnataka’s Belagavi ahead of the Assembly elections in March.

“People from Bangladesh come to Assam and create a threat to our civilization and culture. I have closed 600 madarssas and I intend to close all madarssas because we do not want madarssas. We want schools, colleges and universities. The new India does not need madarsas.”

Besides vowing to continue the crackdown on madarsas in the state, the Himanta Biswa Sarma government has also promised to ban the practice of polygamy by Muslim men in the state.

Notably, last week, the Assam government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, constituted a four-member committee to examine the legal authority of the state legislature to implement a law prohibiting polygamy.

Taking to Twitter, the Assam CM announced the formation of the four-member committee and revealed the names of the committee members adding that the committee has been given a deadline of 60 days to present its report.