A stunning disclosure has emerged regarding Shaista Parveen, the wife of mafia Atiq Ahmed. It has been revealed that Shaista Parveen secretly came to attend Atiq’s funeral. However, she didn’t attend the funeral and fled from the place learning about the heavy police presence.

According to the information that surfaced during the police investigation, Shaista Parveen arrived in Khuldabad a day after Atiq Ahmed’s murder and stayed at the residence of a close relative, Zafarullah. Sabir, who is wanted and carries a reward of five lakh rupees on his head, was also there with Shaista. This was revealed by Zafarullah’s son Atin Zafar during police interrogation.

Shaista Parveen is an absconding accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Shaista Parveen wanted to secretly attend the funeral of her husband Atiq Ahmed and brother-in-law Ashraf on 16 April, the day after their murder. While the funeral was going on in the Kasari-Masari cemetery, there were rumours that she has also reached to attend the funeral. It was also speculated that she may surrender to the police at the time of Atiq Ahmed’s funeral. However, it later became clear that she did not attend the funeral.

It has now come to the fore that on April 16, Shaista Parveen stayed in the house of Atiq Ahmed’s close aid Zafarullah in Khuldabad where she was accompanied by Sabir, another accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. She was planning to secretly attend the funeral as she stayed at the house of Zafarullah but dropped the plan considering the heavy police force deployed in the cemetery. Both of them stayed there overnight and left the house early the next morning before the police got a clue.

Atin Zafar – son of Zafarullah – is a friend of Atiq Ahmed’s son Asad and lived with him in Lucknow. After the Umesh Pal murder, he went to his home in Khuldabad as he feared the police. Shaista Parveen reached his house in Khuldabad a day after Atiq-Ashraf was murdered on April 15. She was accompanied by Sabir. Sabir was involved in the Umesh Pal murder case.

According to sources, Sabir revisited Atiq Ahmed’s close aide Zafarullah’s house in Khuldabad on May 2. He was reportedly sent there by Shaista Parveen for accomplishing some task. At around 9 pm, on May 2, the Dhoomanganj police raided Zafarullah’s house. However, Sabir managed to escape from there. This was his second escape within sixteen days.

Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were killed by three attackers in the government hospital of Prayagraj on April 15 at around 10:40 in the night while both of them were being taken for a medical checkup.