Mafia Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed both were buried in the Kasari Masari Kabristan of Prayagraj on 16th April 2023. Both of them were shot dead on 15th April 2023 in the government hospital while being taken for a medical checkup at around 10:40 pm by three attackers. Notably, Atiq Ahmed’s wife Shaista Parveen was speculated to attend the burial of the mafia and then surrender to the police, but it was later revealed that she did not attend the burial.

Only close relatives of Atiq and Ashraf were allowed inside the cemetery. Atiq Ahmed’s sisters, two minor sons Mohd Ahjam and Mohd Aaban, and two daughters had reached the Kasari-Masari cemetery. Apart from this, close relatives and several acquaintances were also present where he was buried. Ashraf Ahmed’s two daughters were also present at the time of burial.

#WATCH | UP: Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf, who were shot dead yesterday amid police presence, buried in Prayagraj. pic.twitter.com/q2wolsGIbk — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) April 16, 2023

When Ati Ahmed’s burial preparations were going on in the Kasari Masari Kabristan of Prayagraj, some women reached there and reached inside to attend the burial. It was being speculated that one of them is Shaista Parveen – Atiq Ahmed’s wife. As the women were wearing burqa, many media houses claimed that Shista is among them and she will surrender after the burial is completed.

As all these Muslim women were wearing burkhas, it was difficult to identify if any one of them was Shaista Parveen. One ABP News reporter also claimed that Shaista Parveen reached out to attend the burial. He claimed that he asked the policemen from a distance and they hinted that Shaista Parveen was there. However, it was later revealed that she was not there.

ABP News and ABP Ganga later confirmed that Shaista Parveen didn’t attend the burial of Atiq Ahmed.

Later, a reporter from UP Tak was seen covering the outside of the Kasari Masari Kabristan where a heavy police force was deployed. Many burkha-clad Muslim women were present there. One of them confirmed that Shaista Parveen was not present at the burial of the mafia. According to the report, the police have also confirmed that she was not present there.

When the reporter asked if Shaista was among them, the woman categorically denied it, asking him the check himself if Atiq Ahmed’s wife was there. These Muslim women also said that they were relatives of the dead mafia because he was a Muslim.

Another news channel Zee Salam also reported that Shaista didn’t attend the burial. Yesterday she also didn’t attend the burial of her son Asad Ahmed, killed in a police encounter on 13 April.

However, several other news channels and social media users are still claiming that Shaista Parveen reached the burial ground and then surrendered before the police, citing ‘sources’.

Shaista Parveen is also involved in the Umesh Pal murder case. She carries a reward of Rs 50000 rupees on her head. She was actively involved in planning the murder and instructing the killers including her son Asad Ahmed who was killed in an encounter on 13th April 2023.

According to a news by ABP News, Shaista Parveen has written a letter to chief minister Yogi Adityanath and urged him to spare her two younger sons. She said that they are not at fault and that they are being unnecessarily trapped in this. She also asked for an appointment to meet with Yogi Adityanath. The two minor sons are currently held in a juvenile home after they were detained by police following the Umesh Pal murder.

'Shaista Parveen', wife of Atiq Ahmed is praising CM Yogi Adityanath and expresses her desire to meet him.



Ironically, she was run away after killing Umesh Pal.



Don't misguide the common people about the mafia's brutal story of #AtiqAhmad was an ISI agent 🥷💣 pic.twitter.com/ifZh7P8T7R — Vishal Taywade 🚩 (@VishalTaywade) April 16, 2023

Atiq Ahmed and Ashraf Ahmed were accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a witness in the Raju Pal murder case of 2005. Umesh Pal was killed by Atiq Ahmed’s henchmen on 24th February 2023. Asad Ahmed led this killing.