Tuesday, May 30, 2023
Bihar: Nishant Raza poses as Brahmin, possesses fake IDs and character certificates, blackmails two Hindu women, arrested

Nshant Raza arrested by Bihar Police (Zee news)
Nshant Raza arrested by Bihar Police (Zee news)
On Monday, the Bihar Police arrested a man identified as Nishant Raza for posing as a Hindu individual and blackmailing two Hindu women after sexual harassment. The Police recovered two identity cards from the accused, one of which was that of a Hindu person and the other one was of a Muslim person. The accused posed as Nishant Raj and trapped two Hindu women in the Champaran district of Bihar.

According to the reports, the incident is said to have happened in the Motihari region of East Champaran district. The accused man who runs a YouTube channel named ‘Tarang media’ approached the two women and asked if he could stay in their premises on rent. He said that he was a Brahmin and that his name was Nishant Raj.

Later, the accused shot derogatory videos of the women and began blackmailing them over the videos. The Police filed an FIR based on the complaint of one of the women who confirmed that he had posed as a Brahmin and had said that he was a media person.

The Police launched an investigation into the case and discovered that the accused belonged to another community and his name is Nishant Raza. The police also recovered two identity cards from him, one in the name of Nishant Raj and the other one as Nishant Raza. The Police said that the accused had also made fake character certificates from the SP office.

The Police confirmed that the accused had blackmailed several women in the past and that his phone (now recovered by the Police) carried many derogatory videos of several Hindu women. In the current case, the woman who filed a police complaint against the accused is the mother of late army personnel and she said that the accused also harassed her daughter-in-law along with her.

Notably, the girlfriend of the accused arrived at the Chhatauni Police Station to seek the release of the accused. But after knowing the facts of the case, she cried and returned. SP Kantesh Mishra said that the accused had made two different character certificates in two different names so a separate FIR will be filed against him.

