On May 28, following sharp criticism over late Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Praveen Nettaru’s wife Nuthana Kumari’s dismissal from a government job, Siddaramaiah-led Congress government has decided to reverse the decision. The government claimed the step was taken on “humanitarian” grounds. Nuthana Kumari was given a govt job by the previous BJP govt after Nettaru was brutally murdered in July 2022 by the Popular Front of India’s terrorists as a part of their plan to establish Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

CM Siddaramaiah claimed that removing Praveen Nettaru’s wife from her job was a routine manner as it was a temporary appointment, adding that the govt has decided to reverse the decision for her as a special case on humanitarian grounds.

In a tweet, CM Siddaramaiah wrote, “After a new government comes in, it is a natural process to dismiss the temporary employees who were appointed by the previous government from the government service. Not only Praveen Nettaru’s wife but more than 150 contract workers have already been dismissed from service. There is no government interference in this.” He further added that Nutan’s case was considered a “special case” and she will be re-appointed on “humanitarian grounds.”

Congress-led Karnataka Govt faced criticism

Earlier, the state government had terminated all recruitments carried out on a contract basis by the then BJP-led Karnataka government. Condemning the step, BJP said in a tweet in Kannada, “Due to the communal hatred of PFI, a terrorist organisation nurtured by the Congress party has removed the wife of Praveen Nettaru from service. Our government had provided the job of DC of Mangalore to the wife of Praveen Nettaru, who was killed by the PFI goons.”

BJP Karnataka added, “It is condemnable that the Congress government that has come to power has continued its politics of hatred. We demand that the government immediately withdraw the inhumane order of dismissal. It is a tragedy for the state that Siddaramaiah’s government is acting like a PFI puppet.”

BJP MP PC Mohan said, “Islamic fundamentalists brutally murdered BJP Yuva Morcha leader Praveen Nettaru. BJP government offered a Group C post in the Karnataka government to Praveen’s wife. The newly appointed Congress government in Karnataka has revoked the appointment order of his wife. Shameful.”

The newly appointed Congress government in Karnataka has revoked the appointment order of his wife. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/FGh1zUVVn5 — P C Mohan (@PCMohanMP) May 27, 2023

BJP Karyakarta Priti Gandhi said, “After Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death in 2022 by PFI Radicals, his wife, Nutan Kumari, was given a govt job by the BJP Govt. But as soon as the Congress Govt came to power, her appointment order was withdrawn. The inhumanity is baffling!!”

The inhumanity is baffling!!#Shame pic.twitter.com/C4ucKegDwq — Priti Gandhi – प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) May 27, 2023

BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya said, “Shame on Siddaramaiah Govt for cancelling job given to martyr Praveen Nettaru’s wife. PFI goons, before the dreaded organisation was banned, had killed him. Just when you think Congress can’t stoop any further, they hit a new low…”

Shame on Siddaramaiah Govt for cancelling job given to martyr Praveen Nettaru’s wife. PFI goons, before the dreaded organisation was banned, had killed him. Just when you think Congress can’t stoop any further, they hit a new low… pic.twitter.com/uJVENtnnIE — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) May 27, 2023

BJP State Secretary Andhra Pradesh Vishnu Vardhan Reddy said, “Praveen Nettaru’s wife who was given govt job after the brutal murder of her husband removed from post immediately after Congress govt takes over. This is the brutality of Congress towards a widow and the love of @INCIndia seems no bound for PFI!”

This is the brutality of Congress towards a widow and the love of @INCIndia seems no bound for PFI! pic.twitter.com/5NS4Xb9jJQ — Vishnu Vardhan Reddy (@SVishnuReddy) May 27, 2023

Netizen Swathi Bellam said, “Congress govt removes job of a widow to please their vote banks. Praveen Nettaru was brutally killed by PFI terrorists. Their aim was to spread terror in India and make India a caliphate by 2047. SDPI is the political arm of PFI (which is the Indian arm of ISIS). The main accused in Praveen Nettaru’s murder Shafi Bellare contested as MLA on an SDPI ticket from jail and Congress aligned with SDPI this election for votes of peaceful minorities. So to show SDPI the govt is with them they removed the govt job given to Praveen’s wife by BJP govt. Imagine removing the job of a widow without any humanity. That is how it is gonna be for Hindus. Keep electing them for freebies they will keep taking us out one by one. It happened in Kashmir and it will happen in the rest of the country.”

The main accused in… pic.twitter.com/XgZTPXTTK7 — Swathi Bellam (@BellamSwathi) May 27, 2023

Netizen Arun Pudur said, “Praveen Nettaru was brutally hacked to death by PFI Terrorists. His family was given funds to build a new house and his wife was given govt job by BJP Bommai Govt. CONgress immediately fired his wife from the job. This is the brutality of Congress towards a widow and the love of @INCIndia seems no bound for PFI! Twitter Jihadis aka Hinduveers before elections spread lies BJP does nothing for it’s workers. Now all those Twitter Jihadis are hiding.”

CONgress immediately fired his wife from the job. This is the brutality of Congress towards a widow and the love… pic.twitter.com/LjIzbkJYIa — Arun Pudur (@arunpudur) May 27, 2023

Her husband, BJYM leader Praveen Nettaru, was murdered on July 26, 2022, in Bellare village of Sullia Taluk in Dakshina Kannada district. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had taken over the probe and arrested two accused named Zakir and Mohammed Shafiq in connection with the murder. Investigations revealed that the duo had links with the Islamist organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

On January 20, 2023, National Investigation Agency stated in a chargesheet filed in the Nettaru murder case that PFI had formed secret ‘hit squats’, ‘Service Teams’ or ‘Killer Squads’ to kill its ‘perceived enemies’ and targets. Nettaru was murdered as a part of the plan to create communal hatred and unrest in society. PFI, the Islamist organisation that was banned by the Government of India last year, wanted to establish Islamic Law in India by 2047.

Nuthana was hired for a Group C post in the CM Office by the then-BJP government on a contract basis on September 29, 2022.