Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Did Rana Ayyub speak at United Nations General Assembly? Not really. Here is what really happened

Although the event was organised at the Hall of the United Nations General Assembly, it was not hosted by the United Nations (an important aspect that Rana Ayyub cunningly avoided mentioning in her tweet.)

OpIndia Staff
Rana Ayyub
10

On Tuesday (May 2), ‘journalist’ Rana Ayyub, who is a veteran propagandist peddling fictitious Muslim victimhood and fake news, took to Twitter to claim that she would be speaking at the United Nations General Assembly later in the day.

In a tweet (archive), she said, “Good Morning from the UN General Assembly. I will be speaking at 3 pm Eastern time. Democracy, journalism, free speech.”

The Washington Post columnist shrewdly gave the impression that she was somehow invited as a ‘speaker’ to address the diplomats of member-States at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Screengrab of the tweet by Rana Ayyub

As expected, her supporters descended on Ayyub’s Twitter timeline to congratulate the ‘journalist’ on her massive feat. “Rana you’re an inspiration. Keep good going. Love from Pakistan” wrote one user.

DailyO columnist, Arshad Khan, tweeted, ” Good morning Rana Ayyub…Thank you for sharing your speaking engagement at the UN General Assembly. It’s great to see leaders like you advocating for democracy, journalism, and free speech.”

“These are crucial pillars of a healthy society and must be protected at all costs. I encourage everyone to tune in at 3 pm eastern time to hear your insights on these important topics. Keep up the great work!” he further claimed.

“May god give you strength to speak load and clear,” another user wrote.

One Rafath said, “A voice a real value if it is given a platform like this to, wish you all the best. Right time and right platform to a right voice to raise further.”

What is the Truth?

While it is true that Rana Ayyub was indeed invited to speak at the United Nations General Assembly Hall, it must be mentioned that the event was not organised by the United Nations.

Ayyub was one of the dozen speakers, who was invited by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), to celebrate the 30th anniversary of World Press Freedom Day.

As per the programme itinerary, the ‘journalist’ was part of a panel of 4 individuals including Sergiy Tomilenko (the President of the National Union of Journalists of Ukraine), Liliane Landor (the Director of the BBC World Service) and Jose Zamora (the Chief communications and impact officer at Exile).

Screengrab of the UNESCO programme itinerary

The time allotted for the session was just 50 minutes. Contrary to the tweet of Rana Ayyub on Tuesday (May 2), the programme was not an exclusive event meant only for her to address the delegates (as evident from the image below).

“Good Morning from the UN General Assembly. I will be speaking at 3 pm Eastern time. Democracy, journalism, free speech,” The Washington Post columnist had posted.

Those who were present at the programme ranged from human rights advocates, press freedom activists, media leaders and journalists but not ambassadors or diplomats of Nation States.

Rana Ayyub during a panel discussion at UN General Assembly Hall

In another tweet posted on May 1, Rana Ayyub deliberately chose to omit the fact that she would be speaking as a part of a panel guest.

“Will speak about journalism, democracy and all that is urgent and important for the times we live in,” The Washington Post columnist wrote, suggesting that she is a keynote speaker of sorts at the event.

It must be mentioned that Rana Ayyub’s book on the 2002 Gujarat riots, which finds a mention in her speaker profile, has been junked by none other than the Supreme Court of India.

A habitual fake news peddler, Ayyub is now facing a probe for donation fraud. She had solicited money from the public in the name of Covid relief work but deposited it in her personal bank account and that of her family members.

Despite such dwindling credibility, she has been platformed by the likes of UNESCO to amplify her lies and half-truths before a global audience.

Searched termsRana Ayyub United Nations
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

