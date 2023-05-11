Thursday, May 11, 2023
Was there an agreement signed that nobody will strip Imran Khan and rape him while in custody because he has piles: What we know

According to the ‘agreement’ signed on the letterhead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan asked for three sureties while he is kept in jail, he will not be stripped naked, not raped as he is a Piles patient, and will not be tortured which any penetrating items like rods, bamboo etc.

Raju Das
US Ambassador, US Ambassador to Pakistan Donald Blome
39

Former Pakistan Prime Minister and PTI chief Imran Khan was arrested in Islamabad on 9 May. After his arrested outside Islamabad High Court, an ‘agreement’ between him and the Pakistan government has appeared on social media, which purportedly has three conditions under which Imran Khan was arrested.

According to the ‘agreement’ signed on the letterhead of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, Imran Khan asked for three sureties while he is kept in jail. According to it, he will not be stripped naked, not raped as he is a Piles patient, and will not be tortured which any penetrating items like rods, bamboo etc. Moreover, it states that Donald Blome, US Ambassador to Pakistan, will supervise and inspect the implementation of these terms, as the ‘agreement’ claimed that Khan trusts only Blome and nobody else in this regard.

The alleged ‘agreement’

The three conditions as set out in the ‘agreement’ are as follows:

1) Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will not be forced to be naked while being interrogated.

 2) No one will be allowed to Rape Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), specially while he is patient of Piles (Hemorrhoids).

3) Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), will not be tortured with any kind of Rods, Bamboo (Sticks), etc.

It then adds as a note, “All these terms and conditions will be supervised and inspected by Mr. Donald Blome, US Ambassador in Pakistan, as Imran Ahmed Khan Niazi Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), do not trust anyone but Mr. Donald Blome in this regard.”

The ‘agreement’ was signed by Imran Khan, Interior Secretary Yousuf Naseem Khokhar and US Ambassador Donald Blome.

While many people are sharing this ‘agreement’ as real, it has been confirmed that it is fake and fabricated, and no such agreement was signed.

Geo News of Pakistan has said that it is fake, and no such agreement was signed. Geo Fact Check, the fact-checking arm of the media house, confirmed that the agreement is fabricated, citing officials. “An official privy to the development told 𝘎𝘦𝘰 𝘍𝘢𝘤𝘵 𝘊𝘩𝘦𝘤𝘬, on the condition of anonymity, that no such agreement was signed between Khan and the U.S. ambassador,” tweeted Geo Fact Check.

Geo Fact Check also added that Yousuf Naseem Khokhar, who signed the ‘agreement’ as the interior secretary, retired on March 7, while the ‘agreement’ is dated May 8. The retirement of Khokhar was reported in Pakistani media, with images of a farewell ceremony held by the interior ministry where Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah and senior officials of the ministry were present.

The arrest of Imran Khan has led to massive unrest and riots by his supporters in Pakistan. The protesters stormed military buildings, ransacked the residence of a top army general in Lahore, and set ablaze state buildings and assets in other places in the country. The former PM has been remanded to Sialkot Court for 30 days.

