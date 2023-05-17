A phoney Aghori monk in the Mana region, in the district of Chamoli, Uttrakhand was seen on camera making offensive comments about Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. YouTuber Rohit Pahadi had published a video on YouTube and Facebook containing the comments of the man dressed as an Aghori monk. Rohit had met the ‘monk’ in the Mana area on 15 May during his recent trip to Badrinath. After learning about the aforementioned incident, the Superintendent of Police for Chamoli, Pramendra Singh Dobal, issued orders for quick action in the matter.

In the video, the man dressed in saffron attire can be seen uttering highly offensive and inflammatory statements about two of the most pious religious places of Hindus. He claims that Muslims once performed namaz at the two locations, Badrinath and Kedarnath. He also claimed that the Hindu temples there were earlier known as Badruddin Baba and Kedaruddin Baba, where Muslim priests used to offer namaaj. He brought the Mughals into the argument and boasted that Mughal emperors Babar and Akbar ruled there. He also alleged that the idol of Lord Narayan was vandalised and thrown in a cave.

A ‘Maulvi’ disguised as a Hindu Sadhu is spreading misinformation and fear-mongering. Fake conspiracies are carefully planted questioning the legitimacy of Hindu shrines and dhams by alleging presence of Islamic structures.



Share this, raise awareness and save Devbhoomi… pic.twitter.com/Onq4sCnL2M — BALA (@erbmjha) May 17, 2023

However, he was relentlessly challenged by Rohit Pahadi who was recording their entire confrontation. Pahadi also charged that the man in saffron could even be a maulvi (priest) of a Mazar (Muslim shrine) or simply doing it for money.

When Rohit Pahadi asked him where namaaz was offered earlier, the man said it was offered at ‘Badruddin Baba Mandir’. When asked who told him this, he said that everyone knows Badrinath and Kedarnath were Badruddin and Kedaruddin, and Akbar used to rule these places. He further claimed when Muslim rulers used to rule India, they broke the idols of Hindu deities and namaaz was offered in Hindu temples.

Rohid Pahadi confronted the bogus priest by saying that Badrinath is one of the four holy locations in India’s Char Dham pilgrimage and that people bring their parents to the holy spot to receive blessings from God.

Regarding this incident, an FIR No. 02/2023 under Sections 295 (A) (Deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage reli­gious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or reli­gious beliefs), 153 (A) (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), and 298 (Uttering, words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound the religious feelings of any person) of the IPC was filed at Kotwali Shri Badrinath against the accused named Shanantu Vishwas.

Along with the case against the ‘sadhu’, police also expressed displeasure with the YouTuber for uploading the video containing comments disrespectful to Hindus. Rohit Pahadi had also made objectionable comments in his video as he had claimed that the man could be a Muslim cleric posing as a Hindu monk.

As a result, later Rohit Pahadi deleted the video from his YouTube channel and posted a video informing about the same. He admitted his error of sharing the video without following the proper legal procedure after being questioned by the authorities in relation to the occurrence. The content creator has also asked people not to share the video on social media.

He said that he met the man at Mana village near Badrinath 3-4 days ago. He said that ‘sadhu’ came to his vlog and made several objectionable comments on Badrinath and Kedarnath. Rohit Pahadi said that a case has been registered in the matter at Badrinath police station.

In the meanwhile, Chamoli SP Pramendra Dobal has urged everyone to not share such criminal videos without knowing the legal process involved. He added that legal action will be taken if such offensive videos are circulated.