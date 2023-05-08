Gujarat Police on Monday, May 8, debunked malicious reports and social media posts that said over 40,000 women have been missing in the state of Gujarat during the period 2016-20. The law enforcement agency said that out of the 41,621 women who had gone missing, 39,497 or approximately 95 per cent of the women were traced by the Gujarat Police and reunited with their families.

In a series of tweets, Gujarat Police said that women that had gone missing in the period of 5 years, between 2016-2020, were tracked and reunited with their families. The police also added that the data is part of the National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), New Delhi, which was cited by many media organisations and social media users to claim that 40,000 women had been missing in Gujarat.

published by National Crime Record Bureau (NCRB), New Delhi, 39,497 (94.90%) of the missing women have been traced by Gujarat Police and they are united with their families. The said information is also part of Crime in India, 2020. — Gujarat Police (@GujaratPolice) May 8, 2023

“The investigation has revealed that women go missing due to family disputes, elopement, failure in examinations etc. However, the investigation into missing person cases has not revealed episodes of trafficking for sexual exploitation, organ trafficking etc.,” a tweet by Gujarat Police read, apparently in reference to social media users who targeted Gujarat and drew an equivalence with assertions made in The Kerala Story movie that over 32,000 women had gone missing in the state and had possibly become victim to Islamic radicalisation to join the ISIS.

The Gujarat Police further tweeted that local police carry out an investigation into the missing persons case as per the norms of the Supreme Court of India and the data is fed into a dedicated website for tracking by other state police units as part of the coordination at the national level.

Media organisations and propagandists spread misleading claims about missing women in Gujarat

Several media organisations, including New Indian Express, News24, Siasat, as well as the usual suspects had claimed that over 40,000 women in Gujarat had gone missing, without providing the information that 95 per cent or over 39,400 of them had been traced down and reunited with their families, even though the source they quoted had these details.

The attack against Gujarat came in the wake of the release of the much-anticipated movie ‘The Kerala Story’, which revolves around the tragic reality of ISIS brides, vulnerable women who are lured into a love jihad trap, brainwashed and then recruited by ISIS as sex slaves, mercenaries, and other purposes. The movie stars actor Adah Sharma playing the lead role of one Shalini Unnikrishnan, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friends before being converted to Islam. She later travels to IS (Islamic State) controlled area with her spouse, where she gets a reality check of the ‘Islamic utopia’ that was fed to her during her radicalisation.