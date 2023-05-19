Usual suspects from India, Pak fear monger about G20 meet in Srinagar

Friday, May 19, 2023
Usual suspects from India, including ‘journalists’, join Pakistan in fear-mongering about the G20 meet in Srinagar, spread ISI propaganda

The fear-mongering is not limited to the security arrangements but also extends to supposed breaches of United Nations resolutions and international relations, among other things.

OpIndia Staff
G20 logo being painted in Srinagar, image via Tauseef Mustafa/ AFP
Ahead of the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in the Indian city of Srinagar, the usual suspects have resorted to fear-mongering about the decision of the Indian government.

In a tweet on Friday (May 19), ‘author’ and journalist Pravin Sawhney wrote, “What was the need for a G-20 meet in Srinagar? Security forces are all over the place and as per media reports many foreign delegates have yet to confirm participation.”

“Be real. Kashmir is a war zone,” he added to the hysteria created by Pakistani propaganda machinery surrounding the G20 meeting in Jammu and Kashmir. Pravin Sawhney was however quick to delete the tweet.

It must be mentioned that Sawhney has openly expressed his admiration for Rahul Gandhi and former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan. He has also praised the Congress scion for highlighting the issue of ‘Hindu extremism.’

Screengrab of the tweet by Pravin Sawhney

Besides Pravin, the Kashmiri separatist outfit ‘Hurriyat Conference’ also attempted to give the impression that Srinagar is not a safe city to conduct the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting.

It tweeted, “In honour of #G20India. This is a ‘smart city bunker’ in the capital of the world’s most densely militarised region – Kashmir. How do you hide an occupation? The empire has no clothes.”

Screengrab of the tweet by Hurriyat Conference

Meanwhile, Pakistanis have been crying foul over the government’s decision to host the G20 meeting at Srinagar, claiming it to be a breach of international relations.

Popular Pakistani entertainer, who also supports Rahul Gandhi, Sehar Shinwari, lamented, “Kashmir is not a part of India, but India has illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, so the members of the Group of 20 should boycott the meeting held in Srinagar.”

Ex-Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit expressed hope that Muslim-majority nations would support Pakistan in their propaganda. He tweeted, “My sources tell me China and Turkey are not attending G20 meeting in Srinagar. Almost all other countries are sending their Delhi-based diplomats to the meeting. I expect Saudi Arabia and Indonesia to also show solidarity with Kashmiris.”

One Pakistani user mourned, “G20 delegates in Srinagar is a step towards normalizing India’s occupation of Kashmir internationally. It is against UN resolution.”

“India’s brutal occupation of Kashmir provides sufficient basis for G20 forum to boycott meeting in Srinagar.G20 nations should not forget that India is committing serious crimes against humanity in IIOJK,” another Pakistani user hoped that his fantasies come true.

While it is expected that more than 100 delegates will attend the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting in Srinagar between May 22-24, the ISI propaganda machinery is leaving no stone unturned to cast aspersions about the decision of the Indian government.

The fear-mongering is not limited to the security arrangements but also extends to supposed breaches of United Nations resolutions and international relations, among other things.

The Islamist news outlet, Aljazeera, accused India of deliberately projecting ‘normalcy’ in Jammu and Kashmir. A propaganda piece in The Conversation claimed that the Indian government is trying to ‘further its settler-colonial ambitions’ in J&K under the garb of the G20 summit.

Even the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues, Fernand de Varennes, issued a statement decrying the G20 meeting held in Srinagar. To add icing to the cake, the usual suspects in India have now jumped on the propaganda bandwagon of Pakistan in denouncing India’s strategic move.

There is no truth to the brazen allegation that India is violating ‘UN resolutions’ by virtue of conducting the G20 meet in its own territory. It must be mentioned that Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India, as underlined by the Instrument of Accession signed by Maharaja Hari Singh in 1947.

As such, there can be no question of third-party intervention in India’s own territory. The Indian government also abrogated Articles 370 and 35A of the Constitution in 2019 and facilitated the complete integration of the erstwhile State into the Union of India.

With Pakistan left hanging in the balance, the Indian government took steps to thwart its nefarious designs and terror plans in Jammu and Kashmir. The now Union territory witnessed a massive decline in stone pelting incidents and terror attacks.

While the Indian government has been able to maintain peace in the Valley, Pakistan is clearly unhappy and desperately trying to convince the world otherwise.

Despite all-out efforts at peddling hysteria, creating an atmosphere of fear and chaos, Saudi Arabia has backed India and dismissed the stance of the Pakistani government to G20 nations to skip the meeting at Srinagar.

The propaganda of ISI is seemingly falling apart, with more and more countries showing willingness to send their delegates to the G-20 Tourism Working Group meeting.

