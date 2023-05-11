On Wednesday, May 10, Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan shared a few pictures from her recent visit to the Kedarnath Dham in Uttarakhand on her Instagram page. Actor Saif Ali Khan and actress Amrita Singh’s daughter often visits Kedarnath to have the darshan of Mahadev. While several people dropped positive comments, Islamists, however, were fuming over a Muslim girl committing a ‘shirk’ (sin) by visiting a Hindu temple.

Sara Ali Khan wrote a long caption expressing her gratitude, the caption read, “The first time I came to these places- I had never faced a camera. Today I can’t imagine my life without it. Thank you Kedarnath for making me who I am and giving me all that I have. Very few people are lucky enough to come to you, and I am full of gratitude and appreciation that I can come back to just thank you. Jai Bholenath.”

Reacting to Sara’s Instagram post, one Ali Sohrab commented, “Read Quran also, nobody is bigger than Allah”.

One Rehbar wrote, “La laha illallah means there is no god but Allah and this is the basis of Islam, either you can be a Muslim or a non-Muslim, you cannot become a non-Muslim while being a Muslim, this is what has been called Shirk (sin) and there is no forgiveness for shirk.”

Another one named Mohammad Bahauddin advised Sara to remove “Ali” from her name as she is practicing Sanatan religion, though she can keep Khan surname, which she got from her father.

One Touhidurrahman claimed that Sara visiting a Hindu temple is disrespectful of Islam and Muslims as he wrote, “She just got a Muslim name nothing else. Stop supporting her. This is a disrespect for Islam and Muslims. Shirk is the major sin of Islam.”

Meanwhile, Amaan Pathan prayed to Allah to forgive Sara’s ‘sins’.

One Umair Khan wrote, “Tu naam ki Muslim hai (you’re a Muslim only by name).”

It is notable that the online attacks on actress Sara Ali Khan are not new or isolated incidents. She was abused for visiting the Ujjain Mahakal Temple, and Kedarnath Temple earlier as well. Not just visiting temples, she attacked also for wishing on Hindu festivals, like after she extended wishes on Maha Shivratri earlier this year. She was even targeted for wishing Home Minister Amit Shah on his birthday.

In almost every Hindu festival-related post by Sara, Islamists slide on her social media account’s comment section, berating her for Shirk, for being a ‘bad Muslim’ and advising, sometimes threatening her to either stop committing shirk or quit Islam if she is so attracted towards the kafirs and their faith.