On Saturday, 27th May 2023, West Bengal’s chief minister and Trinamool Congress Party supremo Mamata Banerjee apologised to the people of the East Medinipur district for the blast in an illegal firecracker factory in Egra that took place on 16th May 2023. She said that the blast that took 12 lives could have been avoided.

Eleven days following the explosion, the TMC chief arrived at Khadikul village. During her visit, she personally distributed compensation cheques to the families who had lost their loved ones and those who were injured in the tragic incident.

During this time, she said, “Today, my eyes have been opened, and I bow my head and humbly apologise for this incident. It is clear that had the intelligence system functioned effectively, this unfortunate accident could have been averted.”

Mamata Banerjee further said, “The families of the victims who lost their lives in the explosion at the firecracker factory in Egra will receive a compensation of Rs 2.5 lakh. Additionally, one family member will be offered a job as a home guard. I have brought the appointment letters of the same. Furthermore, in the unfortunate event of a lightning-related fatality, a support amount of Rs 2 lakh will be extended to the bereaved family.”

Mamata Banerjee added, “Our government has decided that a report will be prepared under the leadership of the Chief Secretary in the next two weeks regarding this incident. Under this, a cluster of green crackers will be created. The owner of the illegal factory and two members of the family of the main accused have been arrested.”

On May 16, seven people died, and several got injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Egra of district Medinipur, West Bengal. The factory building collapsed after the explosion. five more people died during the treatment.