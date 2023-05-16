On May 16, at least seven people died, and several got injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in Egra of district Medinipur, West Bengal. As per the police statement, the factory building collapsed after the explosion.

In a statement, Chief Minister of West Bengal Mamata Banerjee announced compensation for the deceased and injured. She said, “We are saddened by the incident. The injured have been admitted to the hospital. The case will be investigated by CID. We will give Rs 2.5 lakh each to the families of the deceased and will provide free treatment and Rs 1 lakh each to the injured.”

TMC leader Manas Ranjan Bhunia said, “Today in Purba Medinipur’s Egra, an explosion occurred at a fire crackers manufacturing unit. We sympathise with the victims and condemn the act. Our CM Mamata Banerjee has sympathised with the families of the deceased and the injured and assured the affected of all possible help.”

BJP demanded NIA probe

BJP WB MP Sukanta Majumdar wrote to Home Minister Amit Shah and sought a National Investigation Agency probe into the matter. He wrote, “According to the available information, a bomb-making factory in Khadikul village of Sahara Gram Panchayat area in Egra was involved in the tragic explosion. The blast resulted in the unfortunate loss of three lives, and four individuals sustained serious injuries. This incident has not only caused immediate casualties but has also instilled a deep sense of fear and insecurity within the local community.

The gravity of the situation is further exacerbated by reports suggesting the presence of numerous illegal firecracker manufacturing factories in the vicinity. This blast raises concerns about the safety and security of the area’s residents and the potential threat posed by such illegal activities.

It is crucial to determine whether this incident was an isolated event or part of a larger network engaged in unlawful and dangerous activities.”

Seeking the NIA probe, he wrote, “I firmly believe that a prompt and diligent investigation by the NIA will not only shed light on the circumstances leading to this tragic incident but also serve as a deterrent to future acts of violence and illegal activities in the region. The people of Egra, West Bengal, are looking up to your esteemed ministry to ensure their safety, security, and the rule of law.”

The state police have initiated a probe. Further information on the matter is awaited.