Manipur violence: BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte attacked by an angry crowd in Imphal yesterday, remains in critical condition

The incident occurred when Manipur's law and order situation worsened amidst widespread violence between tribal people and the Meitei community, which makes up the bulk of the state's population.

The leader was attacked by a mob.
The leader was injured in a mob attack. (Source: India Today)
A mob attacked BJP MLA Vungzagin Valte on Thursday in Imphal as he was leaving the state secretariat following a meeting with the chief minister N Biren Singh. He was en route to his official residence when the attack took place.

He belongs to the Kuki tribal community and is a three-time member of the legislative assembly (MLA) from Thanlon in Pherzawl district. He was the Tribal Affairs and Hills minister of Manipur in the last BJP government.

The incident occurred when Manipur’s law and order situation worsened amidst widespread violence between tribal people and the Meitei community, which makes up the bulk of the state’s population.

An outraged crowd attacked the lawmaker and his driver, but his personal security officer (PSO) was able to escape. He is currently receiving treatment at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal and is presently in critical condition.

The first instance of violence erupted in the Churachandpur district on April 27 when a crowd organised by the Indigenous Tribal Leaders’ Forum (ITLF) set a recently built gym/sports complex on fire a day before Chief Minister N Biren Singh was supposed to inaugurate it.

The tribal groups were protesting against the proposed survey of reserved and protected forests and wetlands by the state administration and the demolition of three unauthorised churches.

Security forces responded swiftly to the situation, however on May 3, All Tribal Student Union Manipur (ATSUM) organised a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ in the Torbung neighbourhood of Churachandpur to protest the demand for the Meitei community to be classified as a Scheduled Tribe (ST). Tyres and other items were set ablaze by protesters on the highways, which sparked arson and mayhem.

Similar demonstrations in support of the march were held in numerous places throughout Manipur, many of which descended into violence. Both the non-tribal Imphal West, Kakching, Thoubal, Jiribam, and Bishnupur regions and the tribal-dominant Churachandpur, Kangpokpi, and Tengnoupal districts experienced violent outbursts.

Curfew was implemented in 8 districts, mobile internet was suspended and Army along with Assam Rifles did flag marches in several affected areas.

