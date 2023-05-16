On Monday, a Hindu boy was abused and harassed by a group of Muslim men for being friends with a Muslim girl in the city of Muzzafarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. The Muslim girl was also schooled for making friends from other communities and was harassed by snatching her hijab and asking her to reveal her face on the video.

The video of the incident went viral over social media in which the accused Muslim men could be seen issuing death threats to the Hindu boy. The accused person asked the man about his identity and threatened him for roaming with a Muslim girl. The man was also followed on his way home and was threatened by the goons sent by the accused Muslim men the following day, according to the FIR.

The Muzzafarnagar Police took cognizance of the event and filed an FIR in the case based on the complaint of the Hindu boy. The victim boy identified as Shivansh Khokar said in the complaint that the Muslim men abused him and threatened him for roaming with the Muslim girl. He said that they also followed him the other day to his colony and issued death threats.

“On May 13, I and my classmate (a Muslim girl) were going to the market to buy things for the farewell of one of our colleagues. While we were on our way, one Bolero car followed us. They crossed us and 5-6 men from the car stopped my bike on the road. They asked me about my identity and also about the girl I was with. I told them she was my classmate but then they abused me. They also schooled my friend (Muslim girl) and then left,” the complaint read.

FIR copy obtained by OpIndia

The Hindu boy, who belongs to the Jat community, further added that the accused men reached his colony the other day ie on May 14 and inquired about his hostel residence. “They came on 8-10 bikes in my colony and asked about me to some of the members around. They also issued death threats and left from the spot,” Shivansh added.

He mentioned in the complaint that he is worried about the safety and security of his life and the life of his family members. The Muzzafarnagar Police on Monday took cognizance of the incident and said, “The FIR in this case has been filed and the accused persons have been booked under the relevant sections of the law. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused. Advance legal action is being taken by the local police.”

Shivansh confirmed that he and the girl are not even friends, just classmates; recalls name of one of the accused as Mohammad Arshad

Shivansh talked to OpIndia on May 16 and confirmed the event. He said that he and his Muslim friend whom he refused to name are students of Bachelor of Engineering at Shri Ram College and that he is a native of Badot city in Baghpat.

Shivansh had to face a ‘year back’ and so he was planning a farewell for his friends who were in the last year of college. As they planned the farewell, the woman participated in the preparations and offered to help. “She went to purchase the required event items with one of our friends named Yash. However, his vehicle got punctured and then they called me. I immediately went there to help Yash and the girl. Then Yash had to be dropped at the garage while I accompanied the girl to the market,” Shivansh said.

According to Shivansh, he and his friend were stopped by 5 Muslim men in the afternoon of May 13. “They abused me. Threatened me. They even tried harassing the woman. They removed her burqa and harassed her. It was so shameful. We are just friends, not even friends, just classmates,” he confirmed.

One of them, whose name Shivansh recalled was Mohammad Arshad. He said, “The police teams are trying to nab them. When the attackers reached my hostel, my landlord managed things out. He sent me to a safe place to keep me away from the accused Mulsim men. The landlord believed in me and has supported me in this,” he added.

As per the FIR copy, unidentified 5 to 6 accused Muslim persons have been booked under sections 147, 504 and 506 of the Indian Penal Code, 1860. Further probe in the case is underway.