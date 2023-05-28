The 293rd head priest of the Madurai Adheenam, Sri Harihara Desika Swamigal, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for inviting Tamil Adheenams to the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

He stated, “I feel very proud to participate in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. PM Modi has always stood proudly with the Tamil culture, Tamil people and Tamil Nadu. Modi ji is the first PM who invited Tamil Adheenams and proudly encourages the Tamil culture in the Parliament.”

“I like Modi ji very much because he was the first prime minister to create houses for Sri Lankan Tamils when he visited Sri Lanka. He also participated in Pongal festival. Till now 14 prime ministers have ruled our country, but Modi ji is the first one to invite Tamil Adheenams,” he remarked.

At a ceremony in 2015, the prime minister Modi had handed over 27,000 homes to Tamilians at Ilavalai North-West Housing Project site in Jaffna, Sri Lanka.

Additionally, he charged the Congress and Rajapaksa governments with the murder of Tamils including children in Sri Lanka.

The head priest has previously hoped for the return of Narendra Modi as the country’s prime minister for the third time in 2024.

“PM Modi is a leader who got global appreciation. He is doing good things for people. Again in 2024 he has to become PM and should guide people. We are all so proud as world leaders are appreciating our PM Modi. I will be meeting PM Modi and presenting the Sengol to him on the inauguration of the new Parliament building,” he had commented before presenting the iconic gold studded sceptre to the PM.

Notably, Narendra Modi today inaugurated the new parliament building today and placed the auspicious Sengol which was presented to him by the Madurai Adheenam head priest behind the chair of the Lok Sabha Speaker amid religious chants. Many Union Ministers, Members of Parliament, politicians and foreign dignitaries graced the historic occasion which was concluded with an address by the prime minister.