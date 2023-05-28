Sunday, May 28, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, says Savarkar did...
Editor's picksFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar on his birth anniversary, says Savarkar did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all

"I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani," PM Modi said.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi pays tribute to Veer Savarkar with other Parliamentarians.
PM Modi and other Parliamentarians pay tribute to Veer Savarkar. (Source: Republic World)
17

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union Ministers, and members of parliament paid floral tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak (Veer) Damodar Savarkar in the new Parliament building on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, led the way as the parliamentarians paid their respects to the late Indian revolutionary. PM Modi paid his tributes to Veer Savarkar after placing the holy Sengol within the Lok Sabha chambers of the newly constructed Parliament House.

Along with PM Modi, Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishanakar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and many more ministers along with Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda marked their presence during the event.

The opening of the Parliament falls on Veer Savarkar’s 140th birthday, he was born on May 28, 1883, in the hamlet of Bhagur in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Remembering the great revolutionary in his monthly address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi recalled the day he visited the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the rigorous sentence.

“I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani,” he said.

“Veer Savarkar’s personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio address.

(With inputs from ANI)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,885FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com