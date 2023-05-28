Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, several Union Ministers, and members of parliament paid floral tributes to freedom fighter and Hindutva ideologue Vinayak (Veer) Damodar Savarkar in the new Parliament building on his birth anniversary.

The Prime Minister and Speaker of the Lok Sabha, Om Birla, led the way as the parliamentarians paid their respects to the late Indian revolutionary. PM Modi paid his tributes to Veer Savarkar after placing the holy Sengol within the Lok Sabha chambers of the newly constructed Parliament House.

Along with PM Modi, Om Birla, Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Pralhad Joshi, S Jaishanakar, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Anurag Thakur, Ashwini Vaishnaw, and many more ministers along with Bharatiya Janata Party National President Jagat Prakash Nadda marked their presence during the event.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tributes to VD Savarkar on the occasion of Savarkar Jayanti in the new Parliament. pic.twitter.com/CTy8fIPzUG — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2023

The opening of the Parliament falls on Veer Savarkar’s 140th birthday, he was born on May 28, 1883, in the hamlet of Bhagur in Nashik, Maharashtra.

Remembering the great revolutionary in his monthly address ‘Mann Ki Baat’, PM Modi recalled the day he visited the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the rigorous sentence.

“I cannot forget the day when I went to the cell in Andaman where Veer Savarkar underwent the sentence of Kalapani,” he said.

“Veer Savarkar’s personality comprised firmness and magnanimity. His fearless and self-respecting nature did not appreciate the mentality of slavery at all. Not only the freedom movement, whatever Veer Savarkar did for social equality and social justice is remembered even today,” PM Modi said in his monthly radio address.

(With inputs from ANI)