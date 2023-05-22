Monday, May 22, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

PM Modi conferred with Fiji’s highest ‘Companion of the Order’ honour, says, ‘This is the honour of 140 crores Indians’

The visit by PM Modi is the first by an Indian prime minister to Papua New Guinea. His trip coincides with China's ambitions to increase its diplomatic and military might in the Indo-Pacific region.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi conferred with Fiji’s highest ‘Companion of the Order’ honour, says 'this is honor of 140 cr Indians'
PM Modi being awarded the ‘Companion of the Order' (Image Source: Twitter PMO)
5

The highest distinction conferred upon a non-Fijian, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, was awarded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, May 22, in acknowledgment of his leadership on a worldwide scale.

During their meeting in Papua New Guinea, PM Modi was given a medallion as part of the honour by Sitiveni Rabuka, the prime minister of Fiji. “This honour is not just mine but that of 140 crores Indians, of centuries-old India-Fiji relations,” Prime Minister Modi remarked while receiving Fiji’s highest distinction.

In acknowledgment of exceptional achievement or the highest level of meritorious service to Fiji or mankind, the Companion of the Order is given to citizens or other foreigners as part of an Honorary Award.

In addition, Papua New Guinea awarded the Prime Minister the Companion of the Order of Logohu for promoting the unification of the Pacific Island nations and leading the “Global South” cause. This award has been given to a very small number of non-Papua New Guinean citizens.

In addition, Surangel Whipps, Jr., President of Palau, gave PM Modi an Ebakl. One of the most crucial instruments for the people of Palau, the Ebakl has a close connection to the indigenous way of life. It also represents knowledge and leadership.

On the eve of the third summit of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) in Port Moresby, the Prime Minister met with President Whipps. FIPIC was established when PM Modi visited Fiji in 2014.

The visit by PM Modi is the first by an Indian prime minister to Papua New Guinea. His trip coincides with China’s ambitions to increase its diplomatic and military might in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Indian Prime Minister met with James Marape, his counterpart from Papua New Guinea, earlier in the day, to discuss and assess their bilateral ties. In addition, the two leaders talked about ways to increase collaboration in fields including business, technology, healthcare, and climate change.

PM Modi also reaffirmed India’s commitment to upholding and respecting the goals and preferences of the Pacific Island countries. Additionally, he met separately with the island nation’s Governor-General, Bob Dadae, to discuss ways to further solidify the two countries’ collaboration in a variety of industries.

