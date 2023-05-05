On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the France-India Strategic Partnership, the French government has invited Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to be the Guest of Honour at France’s National Day celebrations on July 14. According to a joint statement issued by France and India and released by French Embassy in Delhi, PM Modi has accepted the invitation, and he will attend this year’s Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour on 14 July 2023 in Paris.

French President Emmanuel Macron posted a tweet in French and Hindi saying that he will be happy to welcome PM Modi to Paris as guest of honor at the July 14 parade.

Cher Narendra, heureux de t'accueillir à Paris comme invité d'honneur du défilé du 14 juillet !



प्रिय नरेंद्र, 14 जुलाई की परेड के सम्मानित अतिथिके रूप में तुम्हारा पेरिस में स्वागत कर के मुझे बहुतखुशी होगी। pic.twitter.com/XTJi4MiE0E — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) May 5, 2023

Emmanuel Lenain, the Ambassador of France to India, also informed the same on Twitter and posted the joint statement.

The joint statement states, “To mark this important milestone, an Indian armed forces contingent will participate in the Parade alongside their French counterparts. Prime Minister’s visit is expected to herald the next phase in the France-India Strategic Partnership by setting new and ambitious goals for our strategic, cultural, scientific, academic, economic cooperation, including in a wide range of industries.

France and India have a shared vision on peace and security, especially in Europe and the Indo-Pacific and uphold the objectives and the principles of the Charter of the United Nations, which are also the basis of our cooperation in the Indo-Pacific region.”

The statement states that it will be a historic visit by PM Narendra Modi.

“This historic visit will also deliver common initiatives in order to respond to the key challenges of our time, including climate change, biodiversity loss and the achievement of Sustainable Development Goals and will be an opportunity for France and India to reaffirm their commitment to multilateralism, including in the context of India’s G20 Presidency.”

PM @NarendraModi has accepted President @EmmanuelMacron’s invitation to be the Guest of Honour at France’s National Day celebrations on July 14!



This will be a historic moment, marking 25 years of 🇫🇷🇮🇳 strategic partnership.



PM Modi was invited as the Guest of Honour for the parade last month by the French president. Modi and Macron are expected to discuss a number of major agreements between the two countries during the visit, including issues related to Into-Pacific region, nuclear power and defence.

The Bastille Day Parade, also known as 14 July military parade, is a military parade held every year on 14 July in Paris. The parade is held commemorating the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14th, 1789, which was a turning point in the French Revolution.