Saturday, May 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPunjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Times Now journalist Bhawana Kishore...
LawMediaNews ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Punjab and Haryana High Court grants interim bail to Times Now journalist Bhawana Kishore after lower court granted 14-day police custody

In a highly questionable move, Punjab Police have slapped the SC/ST Atrocities Act against Bhawana KIshore because of the caste of the woman injured in the accident.

OpIndia Staff
10

On Saturday, 6th May 2023, Times Now journalist Bhawana Kishore and two others were granted interim bail by the Punjab and Haryana high court. Earlier in the day, a lower court ruled that Bhawana Kishore be remanded to police custody for 14 days. But the high court intervened in this matter and granted interim bail to Bhawana Kishore, video journalist Mritunjay Kumar and driver Parminder who were arrested by the Punjab Police in a road accident case while covering an AAP event on Friday, May 5.

In a highly questionable move, Punjab Police have slapped the SC/ST Atrocities Act because of the caste of the woman injured in the accident.

A plea was filed in the high court by the channel against the arrest. Advocate Pawan Narang represented Times Network.

According to Bhawana Kishore’s lawyer Chetan Mittal, the court prima facie agreed that this case is false. Granting interim bail, the high court listed the matter for Monday, saying that the state can place its arguments on Monday. “Whatever objection the state is having, that case will be heard on Monday,” the court said.

Bhawana Kishore’s lawyer Chetan Mittal said, “We approached the high court for quashing the FIR against and granting bail to the Times Now correspondent Bhawana Gupta and the other two. We received a copy of the FIR after the custody order was given in the afternoon. We contended to quash the FIR and get interim bail. We told the high court that even a single minute of custody on the basis of the allegations mentioned in the FIR is illegal. No offence as per the SC/ST Act occurs as per the allegations in the FIR. Even if the allegations attributed to them are considered true for the sake of argument, none of the allegations can be proved as required by section three of the act. There is a ruling by the Supreme Court that immediate bail should be given to any illegal bail. The court heard the case on merits and granted interim bail to petition till Monday.”

He further said, “We were saying that she is a lady who is getting panic attacks. She has been suddenly put to such jail in the evening. The way they have treated her, the FIR is also not being given. Then they said that we will confirm whether there is such a situation. They came back. they said that the medical test we have got it done and there is nothing in it. We said the way they have attributed the false allegations against her, in the same way, they will get the medical done. We said that if not the other two men at least this lady should be granted the bail being a woman only. So it will be heard on Monday. The main petition as well as the interim bail of the other two people.”

The Punjab police Friday arrested Times Now Navbharat journalist Bhawana Kishore in a rash driving case. The police arrested her and two other crew members Mrityunjay Kumar and Parminder Singh. The police invoked provisions of the stringent SC/ST Act along with various sections of the IPC against the scribes.

According to the police, the arrest was made after a woman was injured on her right hand when the car they were travelling in collided with her. According to the authorities, the trio was also charged with abusing the victim with casteist slurs. The police registered a case against the scribes under Sections 279, 337 and 427 of the IPC and Sections 3 and 4 of the SC and ST Act.

Following the arrest, Times Now alleged that their reporter has been falsely implicated in an SC-ST case by the Ludhiana police. The channel also said that she was not driving the vehicle and is not responsible for the accident. Bhawana was arrested while she was on her way to report the inauguration of Mohalla Clinics by AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal.

The channel, hinting at an alleged witchhunt launched against them by the Aam Aadmi Party after their recent “Operation Sheesh Mahal” expose against their supremo Arvind Kejriwal, said that Bhawana was taken away in a car by a male cop before a flimsy FIR was filed against her in Ludhiana’s Section 3 Division Police Station. It was also noted that the said cop was not wearing a nameplate displaying his name while taking Bhavana.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Rahul Gandhi’s Delhi University visit was unauthorised, students got into trouble and they didn’t get food: DU Proctor Rajni Abbi

ANI -

‘Police invested time in catching pigs instead of criminals’: Eyewitness recalls how police were puppets in the hands of Mukhtar Ansari

राहुल पाण्डेय -

‘Muslim daughters should be made doctors, engineers, not child-producing machines’: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma bats for UCC in Karnataka

OpIndia Staff -

Autorickshaw driver Sadhu Magar who received death threats over free rides to ‘The Kerala Story’ moviegoers gets police protection

OpIndia Staff -

VHP and Bajrang Dal send defamation notice to Congress for comparing Bajrang Dal with banned terror groups, seeks ₹100 crore compensation

OpIndia Staff -

Conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar writes to Delhi LG claiming he paid for decor in Kejriwal’s home, pens a love letter for Jacqueline Fernandes

OpIndia Staff -

‘White girls’ ordeal might make them believe our story is real’: Adah Sharma asks The Kerala Story detractors to Google ‘ISIS’ and ‘brides’

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: Dr Walliul Islam and his wife booked for torturing their minor ‘adopted daughter’; Islam was charged in a similar case in 2017

OpIndia Staff -

Manipur Violence: Situation under control after 54 deaths, IndiGo announces additional flights, 5 hill-based militants and 2 jawans killed in two encounters

OpIndia Staff -

Assam: 72-year-old man dies by suicide after college girl uploads their secretly-shot sex video on porn site

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
630,980FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com