On May 16, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that Russian oil substantially processed in other countries before exporting to EU countries is not considered Russian as per EU Council’s regulations. Defending India’s purchase of Russian oil in Brussels, he urged the EU leaders, who are threatening to block oil import from India, to look into the European Union Council Regulation 833/2014. His remarks came after the European Union Foreign Policy chief called for action against Indian refined products from Russian crude. Union minister S Jaishankar advised him to look at EU Council regulations that say Russian crude transformed substantially in a third country is not treated as Russian crude as per their own regulations.

#WATCH | My understanding of council regulations is that Russian crude is substantially transformed in a third country & not treated as Russian anymore. I would urge you to look at Council's Regulation 833/2014: EAM Dr Jaishankar when asked about EU Foreign Policy chief Josep… pic.twitter.com/5Dh5PH9yfX — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2023

The minister was replying to a media query over the remarks of Foreign Policy chief Joseph Borrell who wants the bloc to act on refined products from India made using Russian crude oil. Borrell’s comments came during an interview with Financial Times.

Dr Jaishankar said, “I really don’t see the basis for your question. Because my understanding of council regulations is that Russian crude substantially transformed in a third country and not treated as Russian anymore. I would urge you to look at Council’s Regulation 833/2014.”

In an interview with Financial Times, Josep Borrell said, “If diesel or gasoline is entering Europe . . . coming from India and being produced with Russian oil, that is certainly a circumvention of sanctions and member states have to take measures.” He further said, “That India buys Russian oil, it’s normal. And if, thanks to our limitations on the price of oil, India can buy this oil much cheaper, the less money Russia gets, the better.”

However, he added that if India uses that as a centre where Russian oil is being refined and sold to the European countries, they have to act on it. He further added he would raise the issue with Dr Jaishankar during a meeting with him.

Dr Jaishankar defended India’s imports from Russia several times

This is not the first time Dr S Jaishankar has defended India’s imports from Russia. While doing so, he has indirectly criticised the West for putting pressure on India to reduce trade with Russia amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war. Notably, Russia initiated military action against Ukraine in February 2022. It has been over a year since the war between the two nations started. The USA and other NATO countries support Ukraine by providing support in the form of weapons, soldiers and money.

While defending India’s trade with Russia, Dr Jaishankar has categorically said that compared to the transaction between India and European countries, India’s business with Russia is very small, from around USD 12 billion to USD 13 billion. He had said, “We have also given the Russians a set of products. I don’t think people should read more into it other than the legitimate expectations of any trading country to increase its trade.” In another statement, he said, “We do buy some energy, which is necessary for our energy security. But I suspect looking at the figures. Our total purchases for the month will be less than what Europe does in an afternoon. So, you might want to think about it.”

Dr Jaishankar is in Brussels for the last leg of his three-nation visit that covered Bangladesh, Sweden and Belgium for the India-EU Trade and Technology Council meeting. He is accompanied by Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal and Union Minister of State for Entrepreneurship, Skill Development, Electronics and Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar.