A 25-year-old married Hindu woman from Anand, Gujarat, has filed a complaint against a Muslim man named Sahil Rafiq Vohra, accusing him of raping her for a period of two and a half years. The woman alleged that he used the threat of making their private conversations public to manipulate and control her. Following the victim’s complaint, the Anand police promptly arrested the accused and initiated legal proceedings.

According to the complaint, the woman has accused the accused named Sahil Rafiq of stalking her, obtaining her phone number, and engaging in chats with her. The woman further alleged that Sahil threatened to publicly expose their conversations to destroy her life and even made threats of physical harm. In response to the complaint, the police have registered a case against the accused under relevant sections pertaining to rape.

As per reports, the 25-year-old married woman, residing in a village near Petlad, was employed at a showroom in Anand. Sahil Rafiq, the accused, also worked in a shop adjacent to her workplace. They were introduced to each other and subsequently became friends, leading to Sahil obtaining the woman’s contact number. Following this, Sahil started sending frequent messages to the woman, and their communication shifted to WhatsApp. Disturbingly, Sahil began stalking her during her travels between Anand and Petlad. When the woman refused to respond to his advances, Sahil resorted to threatening her.

According to the complaint, the accused had issued threats to the woman, intending to tarnish her image by making their conversations public. In the victim’s statement, she mentioned that the accused explicitly said, “No matter what you do, I like you, and I will have you by any means.” The complaint further revealed that the accused had taken her to hotels on multiple occasions, engaging in physical relations, while continuously warning her of dire consequences if she dared to tell anyone about it. After enduring two and a half years of exploitation and persistent threats, the victim finally approached the police and lodged a formal complaint.

Following the victim’s complaint, the Anand police took prompt action and registered a case against the accused, Sahil Rafiq Vohra. As per the reports, when the police went to search for him, they discovered Sahil in a drunk state at his residence. Subsequently, the police arrested him, and the legal proceedings are currently in progress.