Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal are presently occupied with the promotion of their forthcoming movie Zara Bachke Zara Hatke. Both the actors took time to visit a Shiva temple in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and Sara took to her Instagram to post a picture with her co-actor where the duo were seen praying inside the temple.

She was in a white salwar kameez as she folded her palms and looked ahead. Vicky opted for a brown t-shirt and black pants and joined her to offer prayers ahead of the release of their film on June 2. She posted the picture with a simple caption that read “Jai Bholenath” with three folded hands emoticons.

Her Muslim audience, however, was outraged by this action yet again and did not hold back from condemning the actress for engaging in idolatry. Zoha Ansari remarked, “May Allah guide those who like such posts.”

Source: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

One netizen asked whether Lord Shiv is even a true God.

Source: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

A user wrote that if one identifies as a Muslim, this is pure shirk (idolatry) and tagged the Bollywood Star in her comment.

Source: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

Another questioned Sara if she was a Muslim.

Source: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

Shunruz Ahamed Ahsan told the celebrity to change her name.

Source: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

Someone prayed, “May Allah grant you the right wisdom.”

Source: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

An angry user stated, “Shame on your life.”

Source: Sara Ali Khan’s Instagram account

Interestingly, the hateful opposition from the Muslims has not stopped Sara from visiting temples and she was most recently spotted praying at the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh.

#WATCH | Actress Sara Ali Khan offers prayers at Ujjain's Mahakal temple in Madhya Pradesh pic.twitter.com/qdBYLZlYUK — ANI MP/CG/Rajasthan (@ANI_MP_CG_RJ) May 31, 2023

The actress also participated in the sacred Bhasam Aarti (performed with ashes). She chose a magenta-pink saree in accordance with the temple’s custom. Women are required to wear sarees during the Bhasma Aarti per temple committee regulations.

Notably, Muslims have long targeted Sara Ali Khan because she frequents temples and participates in Hindu ceremonies. They have also attacked other famous people for the same reason, including actors and cricketers, regardless of their faith. Mohammad Kaif, Zaheer Khan, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim and Neil Nitin Mukesh are some of the names who have come under fire from Muslim zealots for partaking in activities they view as incompatible with Islam.