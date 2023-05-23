Senior editor Sarah Jacob has become the latest high-profile exit from NDTV, where she has been working for over 20 years. Sarah used to host the talk show We The People, one of the more popular shows on NDTV even when the viewership for the channel continues to spiral downwards.

Announcing her decision to leave the organisation, Sarah Jacob said, “Last night, I resigned from NDTV. To Dr (Prannoy) Roy and Radhika Roy, Thank you for building what was one of India’s great media institutions.” Sarah, in an internal communication to the NDTV team, reportedly described the organization as an “amazing newsroom filled with the most creative and driven reporters”.

Further, Sarah said, “From being a reporter to having my own show has been rewarding and I am forever grateful for all that NDTV gave me and continues to offer.”

Sarah also thanked her viewers, supporters, and critics as she signed off from NDTV.

This is the latest in the spate of resignations after the Adani Group acquired the network from Prannoy and Radhika Roy. Ravish Kumar left NDTV soon after and in January, NDTV’s group president Suparna Singh, chief strategy officer Arijit Chatterjee and chief technology and product officer Kawaljit Singh Bedi also stepped down.

Soon after Sreenivasan Jain and Nidhi Razdan also announced the end of their stint with the channel. Notably, Nidhi Razdan had earlier left NDTV to take up a teaching job at Harvard University before realising that there was no such job offered to her.