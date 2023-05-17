On Tuesday (May 16), actor and influencer Mohammed Shayan Ali took to social media to narrate his ordeal at the hands of Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) and the circumstances that forced him to leave the State of Pakistan forever.

Ali recounted how he turned down anti-India propaganda work, which he was tasked to do by the PR wing of the Pakistan armed forces i.e. ISPR. He was then accused of being a Jewish agent and member of the Indian Intelligence Agency, R&AW.

“People who know me are familiar that when I refused to work in a music video of DG-ISPR with the name of “Kashmir Hon Mein,” they started accusing me of being a RAW and JEW Agent only because of my blonde hair,” he said in a long Twitter post (archive).

~ My Story of Leaving Pakistan 🇵🇰



* Last Picture before boarding the plane to America 🇺🇸 and showing the middle finger to the state of Pakistan.



Even though I was lucky that I left Pakistan safely, but still my struggle against the terrorist ISI never ended.



After I exposed… pic.twitter.com/1vafrCRjZP — Shayan Ali (@ShayaanAlii) May 16, 2023

“That music video is also currently on YouTube. You can easily find it when you write “Kashmir Hon Mein.” This video was all about the so-called “Torture of the Indian Army on Kashmiris,” he added.

Shayan Ali, who was born in Pakistan and well-versed in Urdu, pointed out that influencers including him were often approached by the Pakistan Intelligence Agency for promotional work. He informed his audience that he turned down the request to create a propaganda music video on Jammu and Kashmir.

“For this music video, almost all of my fellow influencers got agreed with the ISI except me and when I told them that what you guys are showing is wrong and totally opposite of the reality…this was the thing which triggered them the most,” Ali narrated.

He stated, “I have always refused to be a part of the fake campaigns of ISI and Pakistani Government and I used to refuse it every time whenever they contacted me but since this was about Kashmir and it was a very big issue, and after I refused, they started having doubt on me and started treating me like a RAW agent.”

ISI conspired to kill me: Shayan Ali

The influencer, who boasts of 18K followers on Twitter, said that he had no option but to leave Pakistan forever, owing to the continued harassment by ISI. He said that the Pakistani intelligence agency even conspired to kill him.

“I left Pakistan in September 2019, but the state of Pakistan was not updated on that. In December 2019, when the “PTA (Pakistan Telecommunication Authority)” found out about my recent social media post against Pakistan, they sent the Sindh Police to arrest me and that was the time when they figured out that I am no longer living in Pakistan,” he informed.

According to Shayan Ali, the Pakistani military junta was rattled after learning that he is out of their reach. As such, he is subjected to death threats and censorship on a regular basis.

Influencer subjected to threats on a daily basis for exposing ISI, the Pakistan army

“ISI and Pakistani Army believe that they are above God but they have forgotten that God always protects the truth and the person who speaks the truth and exposes evil,” he emphasised.

“ISI tried their best to silence my voice but the God wanted me to expose the terrorist state of Pakistan to the whole world which is why the God protected me from literally every torture of ISI and Pakistan Army,” he concluded.

Ali also posted a picture, which showed him boarding a flight. “Even though I was lucky that I left Pakistan safely, but still my struggle against the terrorist ISI never ended. I was fighting this fight alone and on the other hand, there was the whole state of Pakistan but at the end, Satyameva Jayate,” Ali pointed out.