As ‘The Kerala Story’ enters 100 crore club, here is how it is making more money than Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan despite lower Box Office collection

The multilingual project, featuring Adah Sharma and written and directed by Sudipto Sen, has garnered a lot of attention since the makers released its trailer. Liberals and the opposition particularly the Left and the Congress have labelled it as a propaganda piece and demanded a ban on its screening.

Pathaan was released in January and The Kerala Story was released in May this year
Though the recently released Bollywood movie named ‘The Kerala Story’ continues to be criticized by the left-liberal cabal, it has attained unimaginable success at the box office as it entered the Rs 100 crore club on Day 9 of its theatrical release on May 5. The Adah Sharma starrer movie earned Rs 112.99 crore by May 13 at the box office ultimately pocketing Return On Investment (ROI) of 276%.

The movie directed by Director Sudipto Sen has also become the fourth Hind film to cross the Rs 100 crores club at the box office. The other Bollywood movies which crossed the Rs 100 crores club recently are Pathaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar and Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Interestingly, ‘The Kerala Story’ which narrates the story of Hindu and Christian women who are trapped, forced to convert their religion to Islam and then are forced to serve as sex slaves has been made on a budget of 30 crores. And by the 9th day of its release, it has brought in Rs 112.92 crore nett. Therefore, its ROI (return on investment) now stands at Rs. 82.92 crore which is 276%.

However, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan which was released in January this year earned a massive Rs 543.22 crore nett at the Indian box office and reaped in profits of Rs 293.22 crores. The budget of the film was Rs 250 crores and its ROI stood at 117.28%. Also, the movie named ‘Tu Jhooti Mai Makkar’ which was a Rs 200 crore budget film, earned Rs 220.1 crore globally, remarking a lower ROI. ‘The Kerala Story’ has surpassed the earning of ‘Pathaan’ and also other Bollywood movies recording an ROI of 276% on the 9th day of its release.

The movie, which had a relatively modest budget, proceeded to grow in momentum and managed to earn 81.36 crores in its initial seven days of release.

It garnered Rs 8.03 crore on its first day which was Friday. This put the opening day collection of the multilingual project ahead of The Kashmir Files which minted 3.55 crore and progressed to become a huge blockbuster. The Kerala Story went on to make 11.22 crore on Saturday, 16.40 crore on Sunday, 10.07 crore on Monday, 11.14 crore on Tuesday, 12 crore on Wednesday and 12.50 crore on Thursday. It ultimately crossed the Rs 100 crore bracket on the 9th day of its release and is expected to make more decent numbers at the box office.

The multilingual project, featuring Adah Sharma and written and directed by Sudipto Sen, has garnered a lot of attention since the makers released its trailer. Liberals and the opposition particularly the Left and the Congress have labelled it as a propaganda piece and demanded a ban on its screening.

The movie revolves around Shalini Unnikrishnan, played by Adah Sharma, an innocent Hindu woman from Kerala, who is brainwashed by her Muslim friend and gets converted to Islam and marries a Muslim man. The lead actress soon realises that she has been trapped in a huge terrorist web after she is raped, separated from her only child and then forced to serve as a sex slave.

The movie has been released on over 200 screens freely in spite of strong objections from Muslims, liberals and the opposition parties.

