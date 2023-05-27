Saturday, May 27, 2023
HomeNews ReportsTahir and Tasavvur take a Dalit minor girl to the jungle under the pretext...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tahir and Tasavvur take a Dalit minor girl to the jungle under the pretext of offering a lift and gang rape her, both arrested

The police have registered a case against Tahir and Tasavvur, including charges under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, and subsequently arrested both of them.

OpIndia Staff
jungle
Tahir and Tasavvur gang raped a Dalit minor girl in jungle. Representational Image Source: OpIndia Hindi
3

On Thursday, May 25, 2023, a shocking incident of gang rape of a minor girl from the Dalit community unfolded in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, the police swiftly took custody of the accused individuals, Tahir and Tasavvur. It has been revealed that they deceived the victim by offering her a lift while she was going to her aunt’s house. The appalling crime has deeply shaken the people in the locality.

As per reports, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Hazrat Nagar Gadhi in Sambhal district. The victim’s mother lodged the complaint regarding the incident. According to the complaint, the 16-year-old victim, originally from the Majhola police station area in Muradabad, was going to her aunt’s village.

Upon disembarking from the bus at a place called Sirsi, she allegedly encountered two young men named Tasavvur and Tahir, who were standing there with a motorcycle. Noticing the girl alone, they engaged her in conversation and gradually gained her trust. They eventually persuaded her to accompany them.

During their conversation, Tahir and Tasavvur enticed the victim with an offer to drop her off at her aunt’s house. Trusting them, the girl agreed and they took her along on their motorcycle. They then transported her to a secluded jungle in Baripur Bhamraua, which was a short distance away. In the jungle, Tahir and Tasavvur took turns sexually assaulting the victim.

After the rape, they issued threats to deter her from disclosing the incident and quickly fled the scene. The victim immediately contacted her family to inform them about the traumatic ordeal. Without any further delay, the girl’s relatives rushed to the police station and registered a formal complaint.

The police have registered a case against Tahir and Tasavvur, including charges under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, and subsequently arrested both of them. Further investigation and legal action are underway in the case.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
634,885FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com