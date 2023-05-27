On Thursday, May 25, 2023, a shocking incident of gang rape of a minor girl from the Dalit community unfolded in the Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh. Following the incident, the police swiftly took custody of the accused individuals, Tahir and Tasavvur. It has been revealed that they deceived the victim by offering her a lift while she was going to her aunt’s house. The appalling crime has deeply shaken the people in the locality.

As per reports, the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Hazrat Nagar Gadhi in Sambhal district. The victim’s mother lodged the complaint regarding the incident. According to the complaint, the 16-year-old victim, originally from the Majhola police station area in Muradabad, was going to her aunt’s village.

Upon disembarking from the bus at a place called Sirsi, she allegedly encountered two young men named Tasavvur and Tahir, who were standing there with a motorcycle. Noticing the girl alone, they engaged her in conversation and gradually gained her trust. They eventually persuaded her to accompany them.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में थाना हजरतनगर गढ़ी पर सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है। अभियुक्तो को गिरफ्तार कर अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही की जा चुकी है । — SAMBHAL POLICE (@sambhalpolice) May 27, 2023

During their conversation, Tahir and Tasavvur enticed the victim with an offer to drop her off at her aunt’s house. Trusting them, the girl agreed and they took her along on their motorcycle. They then transported her to a secluded jungle in Baripur Bhamraua, which was a short distance away. In the jungle, Tahir and Tasavvur took turns sexually assaulting the victim.

After the rape, they issued threats to deter her from disclosing the incident and quickly fled the scene. The victim immediately contacted her family to inform them about the traumatic ordeal. Without any further delay, the girl’s relatives rushed to the police station and registered a formal complaint.

The police have registered a case against Tahir and Tasavvur, including charges under the POCSO Act and other relevant sections, and subsequently arrested both of them. Further investigation and legal action are underway in the case.