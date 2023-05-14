

On Saturday, 13th May 2023, unidentified Muslim youths misbehaved with two Muslim women and a Hindu man in Meerut, Uttar Pradesh. The incident took place in Bhagat Singh Market, under the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station.

The Muslim women were accompanied by their Hindu friend when a group of Muslim youths approached them. They misbehaved with the Hindu man and forcefully removed the veils worn by the Muslim women. The police have registered a case against the two unidentified youths and are actively searching for them.

The accused youths proceeded to inquire about the Muslim women’s fathers’ names. Initially, they forcibly stopped the two women and started interrogating them for walking with a Hindu man. The video capturing this misbehaviour has since become viral on various social media platforms.

प्रकरण के सम्बन्ध में पुलिस के द्वारा अभियोग पंजीकृत कराया गया है। साक्ष्य के आधार पर अग्रिम वैधानिक कार्यवाही की जायेगी। — MEERUT POLICE (@meerutpolice) May 14, 2023

In the viral video, the unidentified Muslim youths could be seen intimidating the Hindu youth. They were seen gripping the young man by his collar and forcefully dragging him around the market. The victim mentioned that he has suffered minor injuries to his head but that didn’t help.

Additionally, the video also captured the Muslim youths intimidating the Muslim girls by forcibly removing their veils. During the altercation, the young women clarified that the Hindu boy was their friend, to which the attackers responded with the question, “What kind of friend is he? Will you befriend Hindus?” In his defense, the Hindu boy informed the assailants that the two Muslim women were his colleagues but the aggressive assailants were not satisfied with that response. The video was recorded on Saturday.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kotwali police station, specifically at Bhagat Singh Market in Meerut. The police are actively working to identify the Muslim youths involved based on the viral video footage. Amit Rai, the CO of Kotwali police station, stated that the two Muslim women and the accompanying young man are adults, emphasizing their right to freely roam wherever they choose. The police have registered a case against the accused individuals and are trying to apprehend them.