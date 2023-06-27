The Allahabad High Court today came down heavily on the makers of the movie Adipurush for the objectionable portrayal of Ramayana characters in their movie. The High Court observed that the tolerance level of Hindus is being tested by the movie makers.

As reported by Live Law, the bench of Justice Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Justice Shree Prakash Singh remarked that the CBFC should have done something while granting certification to the movie.

“The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about a religion the believers of which did not create any public order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to some cinema halls and they only forced them to shut down the screening. They could have done something there as well. If we close our eyes on this issue also because it is said that the people of this religion (Hindus) are very tolerant, does it mean that their tolerance will continue to be tested?“, the bench asked.

The bench was hearing 2 PILs against the crass dialogues and representation of Ramayana characters in the Adipurush movie.

The bench also lambasted the movie makers for trying to escape from criticism by putting a disclaimer that their movie is only inspired by some parts of Ramayana.

“Do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen, and youth to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, and Lanka and then say it is not Ramayana? “

Upon the submission that certain dialogues have been changed, the bench said, “That alone won’t work. What will you do with the scenes? Seek instructions, then we will definitely do whatever we want to do…In case the exhibition of the movie is stopped then the people whose religious feelings have been hurt will get some relief.”

The court also allowed the application of the petitioners to implead dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir as a party respondent in the case and ordered a notice be sent to him.

The PILs were filed by Social Activists Kuldeep Tiwari and Bandana Kumar through advocates Ranjana Agnihotri and Sudha Sharma.