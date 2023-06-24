Saturday, June 24, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

America can learn a lot from India: Former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore on PM Modi’s Indian diaspora address

Johnnie Moore has said that "America can learn a lot from India" adding that India is the most pluralistic country in the whole world.

ANI
Former USCIRF Commissioner Johnnie Moore (Image source: ANI)
3

Former Commissioner of the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom, Johnnie Moore has said that “America can learn a lot from India” adding that India is the most pluralistic country in the whole world.

Moore’s reaction came in the wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building in Washington DC held on Friday (Local Time). 

Speaking to ANI, the former commissioner of US Commission on International Religious Freedom said, “I met the Prime Minister. I thanked him for not only coming to the US but also bringing together Americans.”

“America can learn a lot from India. India is the most pluralistic country in the entire world. It is a laboratory of religions. I went to India to learn about religion and one of the remarkable things about India is, there are more languages and more religions and more diverse people in that single democracy that any example in human history – something we should be celebrating every chance that we can get,” Moore added.

US Congressman Shri Thanedar also hailed the Prime Minister’s address saying he was very proud of PM Modi.

After PM Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora, US Congressman Shri Thanedar, said, “Very exciting. I have never seen this kind of enthusiasm for any visiting PM. I am very proud of PM Modi. He is enormously popular. I am looking forward to working with him to broaden and deepen our relationship.”

Satnam Singh Sandhu, convenor of IMF (Indian Minority Foundation) also attended PM Modi’s event and underscored the Prime Minister’s efforts in strengthening India-US relations.

Sandhu said, “PM Modi has given new heights to the relationship between India and the United States. All Sikhs are extremely happy with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s work in the last 9 years. We all want him to take India ahead always. The outcomes of this partnership will be beneficial for India.”

Following his interaction with the Indian diaspora at the Ronald Reagan Building, PM Modi emplaned for Egypt for a two-day visit to the Arab nation.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

