On Friday (June 16), a radical Islamic cleric from Bangladesh named Enayetullah Abbasi announced that he has reached the city of London and will participate in 7-8 Islamic conferences in the United Kingdom.

Abbasi informed that he has been invited to the country by a media channel named ‘ION TV’ and will take part in an Islamic event, which is scheduled to be held on Tuesday (June 20) in Birmingham.

The CEO of ‘ION TV’, Ataullah Farooq, said that he promised to organise an Islamic conference, which is meant to indoctrinate the Muslim youth about Islamic values. “I did not reveal this before but we have invited respected Dr Enayetullah Abbasi as the chief guest. Thanks to Allah that he has accepted our invitation.”

The development has left many people shocked, with some wondering about the circumstances that led the United Kingdom government to approve the visa of an infamous hate preacher.

Raise the flag of Islam in Delhi, provokes cleric

Enayetullah Abbasi is not an ordinary cleric. He is known for making genocidal speeches against Hindus, and the Ahmadi community. Abbasi has also made several anti-India remarks and called for the beheading of atheist bloggers and apostates.

In April this year, a video of the cleric went viral on social media. “The Islamists in this country will gouge their eyes out. If anybody comes to invade even an inch of Bangladesh, every madrassa will turn into a cantonment with weapons. Every Muslim will stand shoulder to shoulder with the Bangladesh army for jihad.”

“Myanmar is nothing in front of us. Bangladeshi Muslims have the capacity to raise the flag of Islam in Delhi as well. And we will show this in future,” the extremist cleric claimed amidst chants of Naara-e-Takbeer and Allah hu Akbar.

Bangladeshi Islamic Scholar Enayetullah Abbasi: Bangladeshi Muslims Will Fly the Flag of Islam in Delhi; We Will Gouge Out the Eyes of Our Enemies #India #Bangladesh

His fanatic supporters responded with more dangerous rhetoric, “The enemies of Islam are Kaffir. Beware, Beware.” In April this year, another video of Enayetullah Abbasi went viral wherein he made it clear that Bangladesh belongs to only Muslims and that the State religion will remain Islam.

“Bangladesh is only for Quran. Bangladesh is only for Muslims…Bangladesh did not become independent with the blood of 30 lakh Hindus. Bangladesh became independent with the blood of 30 lakh Hindus,” he claimed.

Bangladesh: Another video by Enayetullah Abbasi. Where he is threatening that this BD is only for Muslims. But most of those who died in 1971 were Hindus. But these extremist Muslims were supporters of Pakistan.

There is not a single Hindu in Razakar's list, all are Muslims.

While indicating that Hindus will remain second-class citizens in the country, Abbasi made it clear, “As long as the sun rises in the east and sets in the west, Islam will remain the State religion of Bangladesh.”

Allah appointed China to punish India: Enayetullah Abbasi

“If 30 lakh Muslims can die for independence, then, 30 lakh Muslims can die for Islam in this country. Inshallah,” he brazened it out. In one video shared by a Twitter user (@BeerBangali), the Islamic cleric was heard saying that Allah appointed China to punish India.

Ironically, China is carrying out unspeakable atrocities against the Uyghur Muslim community in its Xinjiang province. But this did not stop Abbasi from claiming, “Allah has kept China ready to teach a lesson to India. Not only this, even Nepal and Bhutan are also against India.”

In a bid to create a sense of hysteria, he alleged, “Extremist Hindus of India are shooting and killing citizens of my country everyday…” Abbasi lamented, “We fail to protest like Nepal and Bhutan…Our lives are in vain. Our freedom is in vain. We also have to show courage like Nepal and Bhutan.”

Allah has appointed China to punish India.

Allah has appointed China to punish India.

—- Enayetullah Abbasi

Enayetullah Abbasi opposes the death penalty for Islamic terrorists

Human rights activist and exiled Bangladeshi blogger, Asaf Noor, pointed out several instances where the Islamic cleric gave hate speeches against religious minority groups, atheists, apostates and blasphemers.

In one video, Enayetullah Abbasi was heard saying, “There is a law in your constitution to protect atheist bloggers. And if any mujahid (Islamic terrorist) kills such bloggers, then, you will award them a death sentence? The Muslim society will not accept such a verdict.”

“On behalf of all Muslims, I am telling the Bangladesh government that the mujahids took the law into their own hands due to the absence of any concrete blasphemy law. This is why we do not accept that such Islamic terrorists be hanged,” he emphasised.

“Before you think about taking their lives, you need to make a law that awards the death penalty to such atheist bloggers. Infidels (murtads) need to be given the death penalty,” Enayetullah Abbasi remarked amid a rousing support from his radical co-religionists.

Islamic Cleric calls for beheading of blasphemers, Ahmadiyyas

He vowed that none will be allowed to hang from the noose for murdering atheists. Abbasi also called for the beheading of blasphemers in one of his speeches. “If someone dares to criticise Prophet Muhammad, then, he should be declared as Kafir and his head should be chopped off,” he announced.

The Islamic cleric further added, “We will also not accept his apology…Let it be any intellectual, atheist, or blogger.” He had also called upon the Bangladesh government to release those Muslim men, who murdered atheist bloggers.

Abbasi has also called for the killing of Ahmadiyyas in one of his speeches. According to Asad Noor, 2 Ahmadiyyas were killed after Islamists, inspired by the dangerous rhetoric of the cleric, attacked them.

Religious extremists have attacked the annual convention of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in Bangladesh and severely injured the participants. The fanatics are also lighting the homes of Ahmadi Muslims on fire. pic.twitter.com/7u5pXQALZS — Press Ahmadiyya (@pressahmadiyya) March 3, 2023

“If there was Sharia law in Bangladesh, what punishment would have been handed over to the Ahmadiyyas? They are not just Kafirs but worse than non-Muslims. The only punishment that they deserve is murder.”

“If Sharia law is enforced, then, we will not need any more meetings. Under the ruling of Sharia courts, we can behead them wherever we find them.” His call for murder was approved and applauded by a frenzied mob of his co-religionists.

Abbasi urges Muslims to occupy Hindu lands, praises Osama bin Laden and Mullah Omar

He also encouraged his extremist supporters to encroach upon the land and properties of the Hindu community.

“If your Hindu neighbour is weak, then, occupy his house and land. But if you torture him as a fellow human being, then, you will be guilty of the act. Allah may punish you for this but you will at least not be condemned to hellfire (Jahannum),” Abbasi was heard saying.

“We have only one motto in life – Jihad. We will reach the Almighty by waging a war against the non-Muslims (also called Jihad).” Enayetullah Abbasi also heaped praises on the Taliban for defeating the United States in Afghanistan.

“These brave lions (Taliban) are the greatest Muslims of Middle Asia.” He also proudly claimed that he has been booked for glorifying the Al-Qaeda and other terror groups.

“The people who criticise Mollah Umar and Osama bin Laden must remember that even though these two people are different from us, the foundation in Islam is the same…Remember, even if you try for the next 50 years, you will not reach the shoes of these two great Muslims.”

“They sacrificed their lives for Allah, fought nations such as the United States just to establish the rule of Islam…They are the real fighters of Islam and we are the betrayers.”

‘Anti-science’ Islamic cleric spreads lies about Queen Elizabeth II

The extremist also spread falsehoods about the former Queen of England, Elizabeth II. He claimed that the novel concept of ’10 minute online school’ in Bangladesh was introduced by an atheist with funds from the Queen.

Enayetullah Abbasi brazened it out, “The children are taught about live-in relationships, homosexuality, transgenderism in the name of education. They are being transformed into disgusting human beings but no action is being taken against them.”

In another speech, the cleric could be heard dog-whistling against Christian missionaries in Bangladesh in the hopes of unleashing his Islamist lynch mob against them. “They will take away our hard-earned independence. We need to stop their activities if Muslims want to protect the dignity of Islam.”

As expected, Abbasi does not believe in science, which would challenge his fragile religious beliefs. Just like Zakir Naik, the Islamic cleric is a vocal critic of Charles Darwin’s theory of evolution.

“If children in Bangladesh are taught the theory of evolution, it will be a clear defiance of the Quran and its teachings. There is nothing more contentious and blasphemous as the concept of evolution.”

He claimed that the Muslim youth in the country were being converted to atheists in the name of science. “We will not tolerate such a conspiracy in Bangladesh,” Abbasi stated. “The children are being taught that we are not the children of Adam but that of monkeys,” he confidently displayed his ignorance.

Conclusion

According to Asad Noor, the Islamic cleric has strong ties with the Awami-league government and has thus remained immune to any action from the law enforcement authorities.

Despite his fanaticism, calls to murder, a diatribe against religious minority groups and falsehoods about the former Queen of England, the visa of the Islamic cleric was approved by the government of the United Kingdom.

After poisoning the minds of countless people in Bangladesh, Enayetullah Abbasi is now eyeing to spread radicalism in the UK.