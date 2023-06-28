PM Modi took a question from the Wall Street Journal’s Sabrina Siddiqui, who asked him about “improving the rights of Muslims” in India.

“Mr Prime Minister, India has long prided itself as the world’s largest democracy, but there are many human rights groups who say that your government has discriminated against religious minorities and sought to silence its critics… What steps are you and your government willing to take to improve the rights of Muslims and other religious minorities in your country and uphold free speech?” Siddiqui asked.

We shall leave Sabrina Siddiqui’s Pakistani origins, with its exceptional minority treatment out of study. We shall also ignore the fact that WSJ claims to be a business newspaper and the question was not business but political as well as WSJ leanings and history.

We shall only dissect the “Question” in this piece.

1. “There are many human rights groups who say..”

Playing with non-specifics. “Some people say” “some claim”… etc is just an acceptable way to put across your own invented statements. Reminds of old ladies in households inventing quotes to deliver their own versions and accusations in domestic power plays and conflicts.

2.

“What steps are you willing to…”

Now what “some people are saying ” has suddenly been converted into a statement and an established fact. The perception peddler aka journalist is now saying that it’s a fact and what are you going to do about it!

”Improve rights of Muslims”

Now PP is claiming that it’s an established fact that Muslims and other religious minorities have lesser rights.

We shall not comment on whether India’s second majority is a minority or not as the Indian govt already believe so, from and after PVNR.

So, does any Indian law discriminates against the rights of Jews, Parsis, Sikhs etc vis a vis Hindus? No!

Do Muslims have lesser rights?

In fact, Muslims have more rights than Hindus such as:

Personal Sharia laws,

Right to polygamy which is denied to all others,

Right to run Religious schools on taxpayers’ account,

Right to own and operate own religious worship places, denied to Hindus,

Right to have an almost sovereign Waqf board which can acquire any property it claims and no one including Supreme Court can do anything about it,

Right to convert and marry even a Hindu minor, who even a Hindu can’t marry.

Right to have a minority ministry and special funds and schemes and subsidies which are denied to Hindus.

So is there any shortage of rights for Muslims or any other Religious minority?

Then whats the question about?

Simply put, it wasn’t a question at all, it was heavy propaganda camouflaged as a question, with every word and clause carefully drafted and redrafted to deliver a targeted blow to cause damage to India.

But then that’s the core business of media houses, peddling paid propaganda and perceptions to their captive brains!

This article was first published on the author’s blog page. The blog was written by Twitter user XMuslimsXM. It has been reproduced here with the author’s permission.