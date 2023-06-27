On Sunday, the 25th of June, Istanbul Governor Davut Gul stated that the Turkish Police detained more than 100 activists during an LGBTQ+ pride parade in the country’s largest city. As per Reuters, these LGBTQ+ activists had thronged the streets despite an official ban on such parades.

Taking to Twitter, Gul wrote, “Our national future depends on keeping the family institution alive with our national and moral values. We will not allow any activity that will weaken the family institution. 113 people who took action with the aim of making propaganda were detained. Please do not share their actions, even to criticize them.”

Milli geleceğimiz,aile kurumunu milli ve manevi değerlerimizle yaşatmaya bağlıdır.



Aile kurumunu zayıflatacak hiç bir etkinliğe müsade etmeyeceğiz.



Propaganda yapmak maksadıyla eylem yapan 113 kişi gözaltına alındı.



Eleştirmek için bile olsa lütfen eylemlerini paylaşmayınız. — Davut GÜL (@gul_davut) June 25, 2023

Undeterred by the prohibitory ban on the parade, the activists tried to amass in large numbers but the authorities took several steps and launched a crackdown on LGBTQ+ activists. As soon as the pride parade started, the Turkish police cordoned off some of the streets leading to Istiklal Avenue in Istanbul’s historic district and to Taksim Square.

Local Turkish news reported that the services along several lines of the Istanbul Metro were suspended for several hours. Similarly, several events linked to Pride Month, including a picnic and a film screening, were also banned.

The Istanbul Pride Parade Committee released a statement in which it condemned the actions taken by the Turkish government on the LGBTQ+ community. The committee said that they reject this politics of hatred and denial. The statement read, “We reject this politics of hatred and denial. Despite all the prohibitions, criminalisation, pressures, and attempts to suppress us, we will continue to advocate for a humane life for everyone and persist in democratic living.”

Erdogan’s Stand on the LGBTQ+ Community

Although homosexuality is not a crime in Turkey, the Turkish government has been suppressing the gay community or LGBTQ+ community.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is said to be rooted in social conservatism. He has been portraying himself as a defender of traditional Islamic values.

During recently concluded Presidential elections, Erdogan described his main rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu as “a pro-LGBT person”.

In his victory speech, Erdogan criticised those who have sought to “normalize homosexuality”. He said, “Gays are not welcome”.

During his election campaign, Erdogan vociferously opposed the LGBTQ+ community. Reiterating his government’s disdain for the community, Erdogan said that LGBTQ+ people undermine family values.

It is important to note that Turkey was one of the few Muslim-majority countries that allowed Pride marches in their country. However, for a long time now, Turkish President Erdogan and his representatives have attempted to block the annual Istanbul Pride Parade.

Exactly one year ago, Turkish authorities arrested more than 200 at the banned Pride march in Istanbul.