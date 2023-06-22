A man from France has been accused of drugging his wife every night and getting her raped by several men for 10 years, between 2011 and 2020. He also recorded the abuse of the woman who was never aware of the exploitation she was experiencing as she was perpetually drugged up.

The accused, who has been identified as Dominique P was reportedly married to the victim for more than 50 years and the couple has three children.

The Telegraph reported that during the ten years that the horrifying practice with the unsuspecting wife persisted, the victim was raped 92 times. According to the report, 51 of these men, who range in age from 26 to 73, have been arrested and charged with rape, and authorities are still on the lookout for others.

The accused allegedly mixed the anti-anxiety drugs Lorazepam into his wife’s meal. He would then invite the so-called ‘guests’ into their home in Mazan, France, to carry out sexual acts, while his wife was sleeping. Dominique would then record the sexual acts and keep the footage on a USB drive in a file called “ABUSES”, which is now with the police.

According to the report, the accused met the men on a dark internet forum called “a son insu” (“without him/her knowing”) where members discussed having sex with their drugged, unknowing partners in a way that is non-consensual.

Investigators claimed that Dominique implemented strict measures like forbidding the use of tobacco and perfume in order to prevent his wife from being awakened by strong odours. He further instructed the men to park their cars next to a school and enter the house at night to avoid raising the suspicion of the neighbours. He also advised the men to wash their hands in hot water to prevent a sudden change in temperature and undress in the kitchen to avoid leaving clothes in the bathroom.

While the investigation was ongoing, some of the men said they were unaware that Dominique’s wife was not freely participating in the act. One of these men even denied that it was rape, saying, “It’s his wife, he does what he likes with her.”

Prosecutors told the French daily Le Monde that Dominique “never used violence or threats” to force the rapes to happen, contending that each victim had the choice to stop the act and leave.

According to reports, the police had stumbled upon the purported rape tapes when they were probing Dominique in 2020, after allegations that he had been involved in illegally filming women in changing rooms using hidden cameras.

Upon learning of the existence of the tapes, the victim experienced a devastating emotional breakdown and battled depression, the authorities said, adding that she subsequently filed for divorce, seeking to escape the traumatic ordeal inflicted upon her.