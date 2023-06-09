Friday, June 9, 2023
Damoh school embroiled in Conversion-Hijab controversy planning a rally after Friday prayers, can use children: NCPCR chief warns MP govt

"After Friday prayers, a large religious procession will be held in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, with the intention of pressuring the state government to drop the First Information Report (FIR) and refrain from taking legal action under the Anti-Conversion Act against the owners of the school for grooming kids to convert to Islam," informed Priyank Kanoongo

OpIndia Staff
Image via OpIndia Hindi
5

Ganga Jamna School in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, has been making headlines lately for all the wrong reasons. Here, a case of forcing non-Muslim students to perform namaz and female students to wear the hijab has come to light. This sparked a massive controversy, and as a result, action was initiated against both the institution and the accused, and officials who gave it clean chit.

The investigation revealed that three teachers, including the school’s headmistress, had also converted to Islam. Additionally, the district collector was charged with conspiring with the school, and people upset with the shocking discoveries flung ink at the District Education Office (DEO). Now, a plot to organise a major rally by the owner Haji Idris in support of the school has been exposed.

“After Friday prayers, a large religious procession will be held in Damoh, Madhya Pradesh, with the intention of pressuring the state government to drop the First Information Report (FIR) and refrain from taking legal action under the Anti-Conversion Act against the owners of the school for grooming kids to convert to Islam,” informed Priyank Kanoongo, the chairman of National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) in a tweet and tagged the state’s chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

He stated, that it has come to his attention that Haji Idris can orchestrate a huge gathering of criminal and anarchist elements in the guise of students’ parents as well as utilise children for his nefarious agenda. He added that the administration is being informed about the serious possibility. The (NCPCR) chief also remarked that radical Islamist activities were going on at the school for years, but the authorities never even tried to take action against them.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Surendra Sharma has requested that the National Investigation Agency conduct an investigation into the institution in a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The government has also devised a strategy to transfer 1200 students from the school to other institutions. A matter of tampering with the map of India in the school has also come to the fore. Students were forced to recite Islamic prayers there. The probe into this case didn’t even begin until the state administration took the issue seriously.

