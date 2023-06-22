With nowhere left to go and nothing more to say, the makers of Adipurush have exhausted every trick in the book in self-defense. The movie has been recording a downward trend at the box office for its crass dialogues, poor casting, and factually incorrect storyline.

Adding fuel to the fire, dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir sparked yet another controversy on Tuesday by saying, “Hanuman ji Bhagwan nahin hain, Bhakt hain. Humne unhe Bhagwan banaya baadme kyunki unki Bhakti mein woh power tha,” which translates to “Hanuman ji is not God, he is a devotee. We have made him God later because his devotion had such power.”

Manoj Muntashir (L), Hanuman in Adipurush (R), images via KoiMoi and Twitter

The writer very casually implied that mankind, which has largely been living in spiritual ignorance had the power to make God out of Bhagwan Ram’s most ardent devotee who was just that and nothing more. Muntashir has been coming up with one bizarre statement after another to defend the crass dialogues written by him.

Earlier he had tried to explain that the Bajrang character in his movie speaks like a pedestrian goon because “all characters in a story cannot be at the same level (of linguistic sophistication). He even tried to defend his dialogues like ‘Kapda there baap ka” saying he wrote them to make it more relatable to young masses.

He further said that Bajrang Bali (another name for Lord Hanuman) does not speak philosophical things; an insolent statement to say the least.

The statement by Manoj (Muntashir) Shukla has enraged Hindus across the country. It also shows just how distant the writer is from the truth and understanding of Hindu deities and lacks the depth required to perceive Hindu spirituality. Here’s why Manoj Muntashir Shukla is wrong in his understanding of Lord Hanuman and is consequently misleading the people.’

Hanuman ji is Rudra Avatar, the manifestation of Bhagwan Shiva Himself

Hanuman ji is one of the many avatars (manifestations) of Bhagwan Shiv. He is known by at least 108 names which encompass his Divine character and personality. Some of these names are as follows:

Bajrang Bali (one with the power of lightning) Ramdoot (Bhagwan Ram’s messenger) Pawan Putra (the Son of wind god), Anjaneya (the Son of Anjana), Manojva (the one who is faster than the mind), Rudraveerya Samudbhava (born from Shiva) Bhakta Vatsal (protector of devotees) Mahavir (most valiant) Pragnya (scholar) Mahatapaswi (great meditator) Tatvagyanaprada (one who grants wisdom)



These are merely 11 of the 108+ names of Hanuman ji listed along with their meanings. If Manoj Muntashir Shukla ever cared to give these names, or even Hanuman Chalisa for that matter, a read, it would do his “scattered” mind some good to introspect why he doesn’t consider Hanuman ji as God.

According to the sacred Hindu text “Vayupuran”, Mahavir Bajrang Bali was in fact an avatar of Bhagwan Shiva. Here’s a Shloka from the scripture which reads, “आश्विनस्यासिते पक्षे स्वात्यां भौमे च मारुतिः। मेषलग्नेजनागर्भात स्वयं जातो हरः शिवः। (It was Bhagwan Shiva Himself who had taken birth from Mother Anjana’s womb as Lord Hanuman was born in Ashwin (Hindu) month’s Krishna Paksha Chaturdashi Tuesday in Swati Nakshatra in the Aries sign).

In another part of Vayupurana, Hanuman ji has been identified with Prana (life element) itself. The scripture says that Hanuman ji is symbolic of that Om which is a derived form of the Holy Trinity of Brahma-Vishnu-Mahesh; just the way Om in itself is symbolic of the omnipresent, all-encompassing and formless Brahma (God).

The text further says that Hanuman ji, in the form of Om, is a part of our prana (life element). Hanuman ji being the son of Wind God is inseparable from the life element in the human body which is derived from the air we breathe.

Furthermore, in the 20th chapter of ‘Shatarudra Samhita’ of ‘Shivpurana’, Hanuman ji has been mentioned sometimes as part of Lord Shiva and sometimes as Lord Shiva Himself.

The text narrates in great detail the birth story of Anjani Putra. Bhagwan Shiva, it says, had himself taken birth as Hanuman in order to bring to fruition Bhagwan Shri Ram’s holy pursuit.

Here’s how Hindu scriptures prove Manoj Muntashir wrong

Hanuman Chalisa is a 40-verse Hindu devotional hymn authored by Goswami Tulsidas ji, an ardent devotee of Bhagwan Shri Ram, whom the Adipurush dialogue writer has quoted several times in his defense.

The Chalisa, whilst singing praises of the hundred-plus Divine qualities of Lord Hanuman, also shows just how devoted was Tulsidas ji.

One of the verses reads, “Yam Kuber Digpal Jahan te, Kavi kovid kahi sake kahan te” (Yamraj, the God of Death, and Kuber, the God of Wealth and the Digpals, guardians of the four corners of the universe, have been vying with one another in offering homage to your glories. How then, can a mere poet give adequate expression of your super excellence?).

The same Goswami Tulsidas ji whose name Manoj Muntashir used to pass the buck on, writes in great detail and reverence about the magnificence, wisdom, strength, compassion, radiance, and glory of Hanuman ji.

Goswami Tulsidas ji

During Bhagwan Ram’s crowning celebrations, when Mata Sita removed one of the valuable necklaces from her neck and offered it to Hanuman ji, He began to break open the pearls from the necklace with his teeth. Surprised, Mata Sita asked him why he was doing so.

To this Lord Hanuman replied that he wanted to see if the pearls in the necklace contained his revered Bhagwan Shri Ram; this was because Hanuman ji never kept any such thing that was devoid of Bhagwan Shri Ram.

A member in the palace then asked Hanuman ji that in this case, He should prove whether the body that he has Bhagwan Ram in it. Basking in the glory of His love for Prabhu Shri Ram, Hanuman ji tore open His chest thus revealing to the world the image of Shri Ram and Mata Sita residing in Him.

Hanuman ji also received the boon of being Chiranjeevi (immortal). He is one of the 8 Chiranjeevis in Hindu beliefs, along with Mahabali, Ashwatthama, Parashurama, Kripacharya, Vedvyas, Vibhishana, and Markandeya.

Hanuman ji is revered as “Gyaan Gun Sagar” in the Hanuman Chalisa. But to Manoj Muntashir, “Hanuman ji daarshanik nahin the” (Hanuman ji was not philosophical). To Muntashir, Hanuman ji was a funny, child-like character with low intellect.

In Valmiki Ramayana there have been instances when Bhagwan Ram has himself praised Hanuman, hailing his knowledge, and wise manner of speaking.