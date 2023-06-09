On Thursday, June 8, Niyaz Khan, an IAS officer from Madhya Pradesh cadre claimed that Bollywood is responsible for the religious conversions saying that it started from there.

When asked about religious conversion, the IAS officer told ANI, “Conversion is not right at all.” The conversion started with Bollywood. It is still happening in places where famous movie stars converted Hindus to Islam. Conversion is bad because we elevate one religion above all others and invite others to join their religion while dismissing the other as insignificant; it is fundamentally wrong.”

IAS Niyaz Khan further stressed that India is a democratic country where all religions are treated equally. He went on to say that in an interfaith marriage, neither partner should convert to the other’s religion, but should instead continue to follow their own.

“Our nation is a democratic country, here all religions are equal. How can we claim that after marriage, one should convert to my religion? Both persons should practise their own religions. If there is so much love and it is their compulsion, then both should adhere to their respective religions; I do not believe conversion is suitable,” Khan stated.

According to the IAS official, Bollywood is to blame for religious conversions because people regard movie stars as god-like personalities and role models. He further stated that nudity and graphic scenes in Bollywood films are blatantly destroying the younger generations.

“Bollywood is hundred percent responsible for conversions. Bollywood has been the role model of our country, people even consider artists as god-like figures. People imitate Western culture, resulting in movies that depict nudity and explicit scenes, which are deteriorating our civilisation and ruining the younger generation.”

Notably, Niyaz Khan on Thursday tweeted that Muslims should become “gaurakshaks”, and should not convert anyone to Islam. He also advised Muslims to adopt vegetarianism. Khan further urged his co-religionists to maintain cordial relations with the Brahmins.

“Muslim brothers should also become cow protectors, oppose the change of religion, do not get anyone’s religion changed. Forcible conversion is prohibited in Islam. If you can adopt vegetarianism, it will be a great effort. Although becoming a vegetarian cannot be forced. Muslim brothers should have cordial relations with Brahmins,” Niyaz Khan tweeted in Hindi.

मुस्लिम भाई भी गौ रक्षक बनें, धर्म परिवर्तन का विरोध करें, किसी का धर्म ना बदलवाएं। जबरन धर्म बदलवाना इस्लाम में प्रतिबंधित है। अगर शाकाहार अपना सकें तो यह एक बेहतरीन प्रयास होगा। यद्यपि शाकाहारी बनने को बाध्य नही किया जा सकता। हर मुस्लिम भाई #ब्राह्मणों से मधुर संबंध रखें। — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) June 8, 2023

Speaking about this tweet, Khan said sequentially explained the argument behind his ’suggestions’ to his co-religionists. In response to Khan’s first advice to Muslims to become cow protectors, he stated that while many Muslims respect and feed cows, some slaughter them. “The cows will be safe if all Muslims become cow protectors.”

Second, vegetarianism is being practised all throughout the world. It is being adopted to save the environment, which is a good thing to do, but no one can be forced to choose what to eat.

Third, maintain cordial connections with Brahmins. For 3000 years, the Brahmin has guided the country by constantly pursuing the path of truth. Even today, when there is a spiritual programme, lakhs of people assemble. Even now, Brahmins serve as guides. Peace has been maintained in our area due to the blessings of the Brahmins. IAS officer Khan continued, “A Brahmin like Kautilya has been a great example for India.”

He further clarified that he tweets his personal opinions which are not inspired by any sort of politics.

When asked if he is inclined towards Hinduism or plans to become a Hindu, he said that he will remain a Muslim always. He further added that he idolises two people—Prophet Mohammad and Acharya Chanakya.

“Never, I have two idols, Mohammad Sahab is my idol and the other is Great Chanakya. I am in Islam and will remain so. Mohammad Sahab is my idol. It is a different matter that people think something else about me regarding my tweets,” Khan said.

It is notable that IAS Niyaz Khan has authored a book titled “Brahmin: The Great”. Niyaz Khan described Brahmins as highly intelligent in his book. In his book, Khan advised that if Brahmins are given leadership in various domains or appointed as advisors, the country will transform in various capacities.

He claimed that Hinduism is the oldest religion and that the onus to preserve it falls solely on Brahmins. Niyaz Khan had also asserted that only Brahmins have so far saved the Hindu religion.

In August last year, a show-cause notice was issued to IAS Niyaz Khan for his now-deleted tweet on the movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’ suggesting that a film should be made on the suffering of Muslims as well.

On March 18, 2022, IAS officer Niyaz Khan, posted as Deputy Secretary in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Madhya Pradesh, had put out a tweet asking the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to make a movie on killings of Muslims.

He had tweeted, “Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country.”