On Wednesday, the Madhya Pradesh government issued a show-cause notice to an IAS officer for his tweet on the movie – ‘The Kashmir Files’ suggesting that a film should be made on the suffering of Muslims as well.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that IAS officer Niyaz Khan had crossed and violated the limits set for government officials, and hence the government issued a notice for the IAS officer.

Speaking to media, the state home minister said, “I have seen Khan’s tweets. This is a serious issue…he is crossing and violating the Lakshman Rekha (limit) set for (government) officials…the state government will issue a show-cause notice to him and seek his reply.”

On March 18, IAS officer Niyaz Khan, posted as Deputy Secretary in the Public Works Department (PWD) in Madhya Pradesh, had put out a tweet asking the makers of ‘The Kashmir Files’ to make a movie on killings of Muslims.

He had tweeted, “Kashmir File shows the pain of Brahmins. They should be allowed to live safely in Kashmir with all honour. The producer must also make a movie to show the killings of a large number of Muslims across several states. Muslims are not insects but human beings and citizens of the country.”

Thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 18, 2022

He had also said that he is “thinking to write a book to show the massacre of Muslims on different occasions so that a movie like Kashmir Files could be produced by some producer, so that, the pain and suffering of minorities could be brought before Indians.”

The officer followed it up with another tweet on Sunday, asking the producer of the movie to donate all the earnings of the film to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir.

Income of Kashmir Files reached 150 crore. Great.People have given a lot of respect for Kashmiri Brahmins’ feelings.I would respect film producer to transfer all earnings to the Brahmin children’s education and construction of homes for them in Kashmir. It will be a great charity — Niyaz Khan (@saifasa) March 20, 2022

The government office’s rant on the widely acclaimed movie received widespread condemnation, with Madhya Pradesh Medical Education minister Vishwas Sarang had demanded action against Niyaz Khan, saying that the officer’s comments violated All India Services (Conduct) Rules, 1968.

The minister said that he would be writing to the Department of Personnel and Training asking the department to take disciplinary action against the officer, as he promoted sectarianism through his comments.

Vivek Agnihotri responds to Niyaz Khan

Responding to Niyaz Khan’s tweets, The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri sought an appointment from him to exchange ideas.

Sir Niyaz Khaan Sahab, Bhopal aa raha hoon 25th ko. Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer. https://t.co/9P3oif8nfL — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 20, 2022

He tweeted, “Please give an appointment so we can meet and exchange ideas on how we can help and how you can help with the royalty of your books and your power as an IAS officer”.