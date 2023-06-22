On 5th June 2023, Marxist leader Saroj Kamble, the wife of another Marxist leader Ranjit Pardeshi died at her residence in Dhule of Maharashtra. On 22nd June 2023, it was revealed that her son Inayat Ranjit Pardeshi had allegedly beaten her to death.

Notably, Inayat Ranjit Pardeshi is a communist writer who writes for various leftist propaganda portals including The Indie Journal and now dysfunctional The Wire Marathi.

Saroj Kamble, who resided in Dhule, passed away at her residence on June 5, 2023. She lived with her husband, Ranjit Pardeshi, and their son, Inayat, in the Kazi Plot area near Eighty Foot Road in Dhule. Saroj Kamble was working at Punjab National Bank, and her husband was a professor. Both she and her husband retired five years ago. Unfortunately, Ranjit Pardeshi had been bedridden due to various health issues.

During this time, Inayat, the son of the Marxist couple, discovered that his mother was planning to remarry. Inayat Pardeshi started to develop doubts about his mother’s character. Inayat Pardeshi began to harass his mother, thinking that he might not inherit the entirety of her property if she remarried. He reportedly harassed and assaulted her before she died on June 5, 2023.

After Saroj Kamble and Ranjit Pardeshi retired, Inayat Pardeshi took on the responsibility of caring for them, as the household expenses were sustained by the pensions received by the Marxist couple. However, Inayat Pardeshi became distressed when he realized that his parents’ property would not be passed down to him. Seeking ownership of the property, he approached his mother, but she refused to comply with his demands.

Frustrated by this refusal, Inayat Pardeshi began to harass his mother. This continued for three months until Saroj Kamble reached her breaking point. In April, she sought refuge with her sister, Sudha Katkar, who resides in Kalyan. Saroj spent the entire month there to escape the torment. Unfortunately, Inayat Pardeshi’s cruelty knew no bounds, and he visited Kalyan and continued to harass his mother. As a result, Saroj Kamble returned to her home in Dhule. In Dhule too, Inayat continued subjecting his mother to inhumane torture. He often resorted to physically assaulting her, slapping her, and causing horrible injuries.

Image of Inayat Pardeshi’s mother with her injuries, pictures via newstown.in

It was found that Saroj Kamble’s death was not natural and her son Inayat Ranjit Pardeshi tortured her to death. On 17th June 2023, the Azad Nagar police in Dhule City registered a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder under Section 304 of the IPC against Inayat Pardeshi after 12 days. Saroj Kamble’s sister Sudha Katkar lodged a complaint at the Azadnagar police station. In her complaint, she mentioned that knowing that Saroj Kamble was an elderly woman and could die if she was beaten up, Inayat repeatedly beat his mother Saroj Kamble with kicks and punches. She added that Inayat Pardeshi is responsible for Saroj Kamble’s death.

Inayat Pardeshi had tried to pretend that the death of his mother was natural. He was also in a hurry to finish the funeral early. But some activists suspected Saroj Kamble’s unnatural death and informed the police. When Inayat Pardeshi was opposing the post-mortem of Saroj Kamble’s body, the police had taken Saroj Kamble’s body down from the mortuary and sent it for post-mortem. The result of the post-mortem was not made public.

According to reports, Inayat Pardeshi would heat the utensils in the kitchen and burned his mother’s skin. He would also force her to consume the urine of his bedridden father Ranjit Pardeshi.

Following the registration of a case, the Dhule police formed two teams with the objective of locating Inayat. These teams were dispatched to Nashik and Malegaon. However, despite their efforts, Inayat managed to evade capture, and the teams were unable to apprehend him.

On Wednesday afternoon (June 21), Inayat Pardeshi surrendered at Azadnagar police station in Dhule. He was then arrested by the police. After his arrest, the police completed his medical examination and other procedures by evening. He was produced before a Dhule court on Thursday.

When Saroj Kamble died under mysterious circumstances, only Prof Ranjit Pardeshi and Inayat Pardeshi were in the house located in front of Nataraj Talkies, Kazi Plot in Dhule. Inayat allegedly contacted many people on his mobile phone before and after Saroj Kamble’s death. Therefore, Inayat Pardeshi’s mobile CDR may turn out to be an important link in this overall case.

Meanwhile, Saroj Kamble’s husband Ranjit Pardeshi, who is in critical condition due to a serious illness, has been admitted to Nashik for treatment on 22nd June 2023. Inayat Pardeshi had left Dhule on June 14 with his father Ranjit Pardeshi after realizing that a case can be registered against him at any moment and he may be arrested. No one was told where he had gone. Later, he moved to Malegaon. It later became clear that Inayat Pardeshi had gone to his paternal uncle.

Inayat Pardeshi is a communist writer. He has written for leftist propaganda portals. He used to write for The Wire Marathi when it was working. The Wire Marathi shut down in October 2022. Inayat Pardeshi also writes for the Marathi leftist propaganda portal The Indie Journal. He was known for his views against the so-called Brahminical patriarchy. He had also posted many photographs on his Facebook account where he is seen with his mother. He wrote in the caption of one photograph – Maa is my Jannat which means my mother is my heaven.