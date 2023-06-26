On Monday, June 26, a Twitter user The Right Wing Guy shared a reel of an Instagram influencer named Amaan Tanwar wherein the latter is seen inciting Muslims to commit violence against non-Muslims.

Amaan Tanwar, an Instagram influencer from Haryana is openly threatening "non-musl!ms" and asking his followers to smash the skulls of those against Isl∆m.@cmohry @police_haryana @DGPHaryana @anilvijminister @mlkhattar kindly take action and arrest this hate Monger for… pic.twitter.com/DvnlmwCpo6 — The Right Wing Guy (@rightwing_guy) June 26, 2023

In the 0.20-second video, the Instagram influencer, going by the handle- amaantanwarofficial0001, is heard threatening non-Muslims with violence. He urges his Muslim brethren to stay united and smash the skull of those who are against Islam.

The video has since gone viral on Twitter, with several users asking Haryana Police to take action against the hate monger.

After Amaan Tanwar’s video started doing rounds on Twitter, we looked into his Instagram account and found him to be quite popular on the photo and video-sharing social media app with as many as 44.5k followers. He identifies himself as an ‘artist’ on social media.

Amaan Tanwar’s Instagram page is replete with inflammatory posts where he incites violence against non-Muslims. In almost every post, the social media user made a constant effort to inspire his Muslim followers to carry out acts of violence against non-Muslims.

A post which the influencer shared six days ago was captioned “Musalman” in Hindi. Amaan Tanwar threatened the non-Muslims in the form of two-line poetry saying that his Muslim brotherhood will annihilate non-Muslims from the country in pronto.

The Islamist is heard gloating in one message from May 31 that non-Muslims should consider their fate a hundred times before interfering with Muslims since they are not afraid of death.

In another hate-filled post posted on May 29, he again threatens non-Muslims. He theatened the non-Muslims to not challenge Muslims lest they (Muslims) would soon put an end to all of them (non-Muslims).

In another post dated May 26, Amaan Tanwar issues a threat by stating that he and his fellow Muslims are prepared to kill anyone who opposes their religion. “Baat agar Islam par aayegi toh goli sidha maate mein jayegi,” he said.

In one he posted on May 14, Amaan Tanwar threatens non-Muslims with revenge. Trying to project Muslims as being oppressed and persecuted by non-Muslims in the country, the Islamist influencer is heard saying, “tumhe jitno karno hai karlo humme pareshan, par ek baat yaad rakhiyo badlo zarro lenge yeh musalman” (trouble us as much as you can but always remember one thing, we Muslims will definitely take revenge).

“Badla zaroor legal Musalman,” read the cation of this video, which roughly translates to ‘Muslims will definitely take revenge.”

However, Amaan Tanwar has posted a lot more dangerous content on his Instagram profile than just these few examples.

Every other post on his timeline features the social media user either brazenly issuing veiled threats to non-Muslims or inciting his co-religionists to commit violence against non-Muslims.