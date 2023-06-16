A head constable was brutally killed by the sand mafia in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi on Thursday after he was run over by a tractor. Head constable Mayura, 51, of the Nelogi police station was trying to stop the transportation of illegally-mined sand when he was crushed to death by a tractor near Narayanpur in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi.

The tractor driver named Sidhanna has been arrested.

Head constable Mayura Chauhan and constable Pramod Dodmani were assigned patrolling duty on Thursday following complaints of illegal sand mining from Hullur village in Kalaburagi. They were conducting rounds on a bike when they noticed a tractor. It was past 10 pm by this time.

The two policemen began to chase it. The driver of the tractor increased the speed and ran overhead Constable Chauhan killing him on the spot. Constable Pramod sustained injuries.

#WATCH | Karnataka: Prime accused tractor driver who ran over head constable Mayura Chauhan on June 15 while he was trying to stop a tractor transporting illegally mined sand in Jewargi taluk of Kalaburagi, has been arrested. Further probe on: Isha Pant, SP Kalaburagi pic.twitter.com/7BbmCkFo5J — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameswhara said the search is underway for one more accused.

“We have already taken action. It is unfortunate that our Policeman has died on duty. We have arrested a person who has done it, we are searching for one more person. It will be done very soon. Rs 30 Lakhs compensation has already been given to that family. On humanitarian grounds, that family will also get employment. That process is on…,” Parameswhara said.

#WATCH | On a Constable killed allegedly by sand mafia in Kalaburagi, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameswhara says, "We have already taken action. It is unfortunate that our Policeman has died on duty. We have arrested a person who has done it, we are searching for one more… pic.twitter.com/RWUAs0vl3l — ANI (@ANI) June 16, 2023

Jewargi MLA Ajay Singh has promised a compensation of Rs 30 lakh to head constable Mayura’s family. State Minister Priyank Kharge has taken stock of the situation and assured his full support to the police, according to Isha Pant, SP Kalaburagi.

BJP calls out Congress govt

The BJP has accused the Congress government in Karnataka of promoting mafias. BJP spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla tweeted that “Congress is destroying law and order in Karnataka.”

Head constable in Kalaburagi mowed down by tractor, murdered by illegal sand mafia



Law & order in Karnataka is collapsing thanks to Congress which is giving free run to radicals & mafias for votebank and corruption purposes & is destroying the law & order there



Congress means… pic.twitter.com/vqfxST2fls — Shehzad Jai Hind (@Shehzad_Ind) June 16, 2023

Karnataka, which is under the Congress-led Siddaramaiah govt, has been in the headlines lately for all the wrong reasons.

Yesterday, the Karnataka government announced its decision to repeal the anti-conversion law.