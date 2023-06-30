A notice has been issued to a missionary school in Madhya Pradesh’s Khandwa for allegedly organizing a Kalma and Quran reading program during the school assembly on the day before Bakra Eid.

Located in Khandwa’s Anand Nagar, the St Pius missionary school principal allegedly called four Muslim students onto the stage to read the ‘Kalma’ and Namaz during the school assembly.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) submitted a complaint to the SDM demanding that the school’s license be revoked following which the SDM directed the district education department to initiate an inquiry into the case. The district education officer PS Solanki has said that a notice has been issued to the school.

The VHP in its complaint asked authorities to investigate the incident. (Source: MP Breaking News)

On June 28, a day before Bakrid, the principal of St Pius missionary school reportedly called some Muslim students on stage to read the Kalma and Namaz. The parents of other students later approached the Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders complaining about the same.

A large group of VHP workers then met the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Arvind Chauhan demanding a thorough investigation and revoking of the school’s license. The Hindu group has also reportedly warned of a protest if the administration fails to take action.

The VHP in its complaint alleged that the incident should be investigated. They said that Hindu students are prohibited from wearing their cultural symbols like Tilak, Kalawa, Kada, earrings, payals, and bindi, etc on the school campus.

The Principal says a performance was held by students ahead of Eid, she does not understand what is Kalma

The principal of the school has issued a statement denying the allegations and justifying the celebration of Eid (Bakrid). She said, “We celebrate major festivals of India in the school. Today being Eid (Bakrid), we celebrated the festival yesterday (June 28). The students read Quran, performed a dance, and wished everyone Eid Mubarak. I do not know what is Kalma, I did not understand also. They (students) read.”

The principal further added that the school teaches about all religions to students and parents so that they respect each other, love each other, and understand each other. “That is our motivation behind the celebration,” she said.

School principal says they hold student performances before every major festival (Source: News18 MP)

The SDM too has issued orders for inquiry against the school. Action will be taken after a report is submitted by local authorities. The VHP has also demanded that the school’s CCTV footage be recovered to probe into the incident.

Meanwhile, after a demand was raised by Twitter user seeking the NCPCR’s intervention, the chief of the National Commission for Protection Of Child Rights, Priyank Kanoongo took cognizance of the same.

Notably, the local Hindu organizations have been raising other issues regarding the school. Earlier, St Pius school was accused of bringing over 150 non-local students from far away rural areas for some youth festival. The Hindu organizations had accused the school of carrying out conversion activities and teaching the Bible.

Over the recent controversy regarding the Kalma reading, A 9th-standard student on the condition of anonymity has stated that before every major festival, the school organizes some events where students of the respective religion perform.