Thursday, June 15, 2023
Love Jihad accused Tanveer Akhtar Khan nabbed from Bihar’s Araria, model Manvi Raj Singh had accused him of rape posing as Yash and forcing her to convert

Model Manvi Raj Singh had alleged that Tanveer Akhtar Khan trapped her by posing as Hindu Yash, and he repeatedly assaulted her sexually, intimidated her into marriage and conversion to Islam after his true identity was discovered,

OpIndia Staff
12

The Ranchi police have arrested fugitive Tanveer Akhtar Khan alias Yash from Araria in Bihar who was accused by model Manvi Raj Singh of love jihad and rape. Tanveer Akhtar Khan was arrested on Wednesday and produced at a court in Araria on Thursday. After obtaining a transit remand, the Ranchi police left for Ranchig along with him today. A case was registered against Tanveer based on a complaint filed by model Manvi Raj Singh.

Tanveer was absconding since the complaint of love jihad was filed against him and an FIR was registered. Reportedly, he was taking shelter at a relative’s house in Nepal. He was arrested by the Doranda police station of Ranchi in collaboration with Sikti police station of Araria when he entered the Indian border from Nepal.

According to Araria Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Ram Pukar Singh, the Ranchi police received information that the perpetrator escaped to Nepal through Bihar with one of his relatives during the course of the investigation. He fled to the neighbouring country and hid there for some time before returning to India. Police revealed that he is a resident of Yunus Chowk of the Doranda police station area.

When he arrived in the border district, the Ranchi and Bihar police collaborated to apprehend him. A special team of Ranchi police camped on the border of Nepal and Bihar for the past five days in an attempt to capture him. He was kept in the Sikti police station on the Nepal border before obtaining the transit remand. Ram Pukar Singh further added that the victim had charged that he raped her during the modelling lessons.

Model and actress Manvi Raj Singh, a native of Bhagalpur in Bihar, registered a complaint at the Versova police station in Mumbai against Tanveer Akhtar Khan last month. The case was then transferred to Ranchi as the crime took place there. He deceived her by lying about his real identity and told her his name was Yash. She mentioned that he repeatedly assaulted her sexually and after his true identity was discovered, he continued to intimidate her into marriage and conversion to Islam.

She met the offender while she was in Ranchi for a modelling workshop. She emphasised that he had violated her numerous times since 2021. He threatened her with grave repercussions if she alerted anyone. Additionally, he blackmailed her that he will put her graphic images on social media and make them viral. 

When she left Ranchi and moved to Mumbai, he followed her there and continued to harass and threaten her. He also started harassing and abusing her roommate and other acquaintances, and pressurised her to convert to Islam and marry him. When she disagreed, he tried to kill her, she alleged.

Following this, the model filed a complaint in Mumbai, and the case was transferred to Ranchi after registering a zero FIR. Accordingly, the police opened an inquiry into him under sections 376, 376 (2), 376 (N), 328, 506, 504, and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the IT Act.

She remarked that “The Kerala Story” provided her with the confidence to speak about the incident. “He is sending my pictures to my family members and commenting on my social media posts. He also tried to kill me in Mumbai. After watching the film The Kerala Files, I got motivated to register a complaint against him.”

Manvi Raj Singh released a video narrating the entire ordeal, where she said, “He may kill me, but I am Hindu and will remain a Hindu, I will never become a Muslim and will never marry a Muslim. Prime Minister and Chief Minister save me from this monster. I don’t know what he will do tomorrow. I am a Hindu, will never marry a Muslim.”

Meanwhile, Tanveer Akhtar Khan has denied all allegations against him. He even went so far as to add that she had sent her intimate pictures to her friends, family, and relatives. He claimed that she intended to steal the data from his firm and has already caused severe financial damage to him. He alleged that she charged him with these major offences after he asked her for his money.

Manvi Raj Singh recently travelled to Ranchi and handed over the evidence to the police. Her medical examination was conducted at Sadar Hospital. The Gonda police had earlier visited her flat in Mumbai’s Andheri neighbourhood to obtain information about the incident.

