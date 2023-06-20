Social media has become the new breeding ground for love jihad. In another such case, this time from Aligarh, a youth named Zihad with an account by the name of Aryan, befriended a Hindu woman on Instagram. For 6 months, they kept messaging each other on the social media platform until they decided to elope.

The Meerut-based Zahid arrived in Aligarh on 17 June, Saturday. He handed some intoxicating pills to the Hindu woman and asked her to mix them with her family’s food. Following this, they hatched a plan to elope at night.

Zahid also told the woman to get money and ornaments from her house. They were caught by the police shortly after attempting to flee. She has been handed over to her family.

Complaint filed by the family

The woman’s family filed a complaint with the Gandhi Park police station. They informed the police that while the name on his Instagram account was Hindu (Aryan), his Instagram ID was by a Muslim name (Zahid). Zahid, who builds cabinets for a living in Meerut, had been trapping the woman for 6 months on Instagram.

Zahid has been arrested. Meanwhile, the woman has been called for questioning.

Love Jihad: The growing cases of the hidden identity

Uttarakhand: 2 Muslim brothers trap Hindu sisters

Mohammad Salik and his brother posed as Hindu men to trap 2 Hindu sisters in Uttarakhand’s Dehradun. Md Salik posed a Lucky Rana on Instagram to befriend the elder sister while his younger brother also changed his name and befriended the younger sister.

Md Salik had been working as a junior advocate in the Dehradun court for a year. Meanwhile, his younger brother is studying MBBS in Bangladesh.

To gain the trust of Hindu girls, the accused brother duo tied kalava, bad-mouthed Muslims, and even took the sisters to watch ‘The Kerala Story’. However, the elder brother got exposed while making an online payment to the landlord for a flat in Panditwadi, and slowly everything unraveled thereof.

Registering a case against the accused, the Police arrested him and sent him to jail. The Police have called his younger brother who is currently in Bangladesh for questioning in this matter. Their father is said to be an Assistant government advocate in Bijnor.

U.P: Muslim youth lures Hindu girl into marrying him

In the Shamli district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim youth named Rashid lured a Hindu girl into marrying him. Following this, the family of the Hindu girl along with the members of Hindu rights organisations arrived at the local police station demanding that the girl be returned to them.

Rashid already has four wives. Out of his four wives, one is Muslim while the other three are Hindu.

The girl’s family alleged that accused Rashid’s relatives Parvez and Nadeem along with their accomplices barged into their home and threatened to kill them if they refused to take back the case they have registered against Rashid.

Chhattisgarh: Muslim man poses as Rahul to trick Hindu tribal girl

On 14 June, the Ambikapur police in Chhattisgarh arrested Noor Alam Khan from Balarampur for alleged human trafficking under the guise of promising a job in Gujarat to a tribal Hindu girl. Accused Noor Alam Khan posed as a Hindu man named Rahul Singh.

The accused promised to get her a job in Gujarat. He managed to convince her that a fake court marriage certificate would help her at the workplace in Gujarat. Accused Noor Alam called the victim to Ambikapur court through Sharmili Netaam.

The victim learnt about the accused person’s real identity when he was preparing an affidavit for the marriage. In the affidavit, the person Madkam knew as Rahul Singh wrote his name as Noor Alam Khan. The victim was left shocked and clueless upon realising that the person she believed to be a Hindu was actually a Muslim.