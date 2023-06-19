On Monday, June 19, a distressing video surfaced from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, wherein five youths are seen subjecting another youth to brutal harassment and torture. The accused have been identified as Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid, and Sahil, while the victim is a Hindy boy named Vijay.

In the video that went viral on Twitter, the five accused made the victim kneel down like a dog and tied a noose around his neck. They are forcing him to bark like a dog and seek forgiveness. The accused are also heard using abusive slurs for the victim’s mother and sister and thrashing him mercilessly.

Faizan, Bilal, Sameer, Mufid, and Sahil brutally thrashed a Hindu boy, Vijay, put a belt around his neck, and forced him to bark like a dog in Bhopal, MP.



Dara Hua Visesh Samuday threatened to rape his sister and abuse his mother too.@MPPoliceDeptt @CP_Bhopal… pic.twitter.com/O3anFZAjv0 — BALA (@erbmjha) June 19, 2023

In the 50-second video that quickly went viral on social media, one of the five accused can be seen holding the leash as others ask Vijay to apologise. They yell and ask Vijay to bark like a dog while seeking forgiveness.

“Ask forgiveness. Bark like a dog. Bhaagna nahi (Don’t run) Whatever Sahil bhai is saying, just do that,” someone from the group can be heard saying in the video.

The visibly petrified youth, in a black shirt, can be seen pleading in the video. “Sahil Bhai mere baap hai, mere bade bhai hai (Sahil is my father. He is my elder brother). Meri maa unki maa, unki maa meri maa (His mother is my mother and my mother is his mother),” the youth says.

Repeatedly asked to say sorry, the youth says, “I have said sorry. I have not done anything.”

Asked who asked him to upload the story, the youth replies, “I did not upload it..did that at the behest of Shahrukh. He threatens me.”

Victim’s family says he was forced to eat meat, convert and rob his own house by Sahil and his gang

A report by India Today has quoted the victim, Vijay’s family alleging that the accused led by one Sahil forced him to consume drugs, eat meat and convert to Islam. They have also alleged that the accused coerced the victim to rob his own house.

The report claimed that the victim’s family added that police did not file a complaint when the victim’s brother approached the cops.

Madhya Pradesh HM Narottam Mishra orders probe

Reacting to the distasteful, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said, “I have seen that video. This kind of behaviour is really condemnable. I have ordered the Bhopal police commissioner to investigate the video. Instructions were given to submit the report on the video in 24 hours.”

Meanwhile, after the video went viral, the police filed an FIR under relevant sections of the IPC and anti-conversion law.

Members of Bajrang Dal staged a protest outside Jamalpura police station, raised ‘Jai Shree Ram’ slogans and sought strict action against the accused.

The family of the accused has, however, refuted all the allegations.