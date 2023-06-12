Following the arrest of three people, including the principal of Ganga Jamna School, the authorities have warned action against all unauthorised structures built on the school’s premises. Ganga Jamna School in MP’s Damoh hit the headlines after purported posters of the school went viral on social media in which a few Hindu girls were allegedly seen wearing hijabs.

A notice was reportedly issued to Ganga Jamna School by the Damoh Municipality on Sunday. According to the notice, several constructions including the main school building were constructed without obtaining the necessary licences and permits. Three days have been given to the school to respond to the notice, failing which the municipality may use bulldozers, which would mean that any unauthorised buildings might be demolished.

According to reports, one Rashid Khan is the owner of the aforementioned school, however, the documents name his wife Rashk-e-Jahan as the real owner.

Recently, it was revealed that the owner of the school has been running a boys’ hostel, guest house and readymade garments showroom in a multi-storeyed building by the name of Ganga Jamna in Bhopal’s Ashoka Garden area. Additionally, authorities also revealed that this school had a hidden tunnel leading to a mosque.

Following these revelations and other issues related to terror funding and conversion that have been uncovered during the investigation, the police have begun taking people connected to the school into custody.

Raids are also being conducted on the business of the school operators. Many shops including petrol pumps belonging to the owner of the school have been sealed.

Many people associated with the school have reportedly gone missing after the authorities have begun the crackdown.

Prior to this, the affiliation of Ganga Jamna Higher Secondary School was suspended for non-compliance with Madhya Pradesh Secondary and Higher Secondary Schools Recognition Rules 2017 and amended Rules 2020.

According to a circular, there was no proper arrangement of a library in the school, old furniture and old materials were kept in the laboratories rooms and there were no proper experimental materials in the school. There were 1,208 students registered in the school and there was neither proper arrangement of separate toilets for boys and girls nor pure drinking water.

After the controversy regarding Ganga Jamna School erupted, the police registered a case against the school administration under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 295, 506 and Juvenile Justice Act.

Damoh Superintendent of Police (SP) Rakesh Singh said, “Yesterday, statements of two-three girls came to the fore, after which it was felt that their statement is worth taking into consideration and the investigating committee also sent that statement to us, to take cognizance into it.”

“Now, the statements of the people associated with the school management will be recorded and on the basis of it further action will be taken,” the SP said, adding that the number of sections and the accused may increase after further investigation.

Earlier, CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan had said that an FIR would be filed against the school management.