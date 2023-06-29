On 29th June 2023, balloons with ‘Love Pakistan’ written on them and the Pakistani flag printed on them were being sold near the Idgah ground in Solapur. When some Muslim men joining the Bakrid prayers came to know about this, they handed over the balloon seller to the police. The police have arrested the accused and are investigating the matter. This incident is seen as an attempt to create social tension by bringing balloons showing love for Pakistan for sale.

AIMIM Transport Professionals Wing city president Riyaz Sayyed has demanded that cases be registered under the National Security Act against all those who made these balloons in the market, who made them and sold them wholesale.

Muslims came to the Idgah ground to offer prayers on Bakrid. At this time, some people noticed that a balloon was being sold with the slogan ‘Love Pakistan’. Some of these Muslims immediately informed the police about this and caught the balloon seller who was handed over to the police.

The accused balloon seller is allegedly illiterate. Police said the balloon seller is illiterate and had no idea exactly what was written on the balloon he was selling, but the police are now investigating who gave the balloons to the seller and from whom he bought them. The AIMIM has demanded the registration of a case against the accused.

Muslim parents bring their children to Idgah on Eid. The children insist on taking balloons. It is said to be shocking if children are buying balloons on which Love Pakistan is written.

This is not the first time that balloons having pro-Pakistan content printed on them are being sold in India. Such balloons were being sold in Delhi-NCR and Noida in April 2023. Similar balloons were being sold in Kanpur in October 2017, after which 2 persons were detained by the police.