Wednesday, June 28, 2023
HomeLaw'Make documentary on 'Quran' with wrong facts, see what happens: Allahabad HC slams Adipurush...
Editor's picksLawNews Reports
Updated:

‘Make documentary on ‘Quran’ with wrong facts, see what happens: Allahabad HC slams Adipurush makers again, says Hindu Gods depicted in ‘funny manner’ often

The court remarked, "If we will shut our mouths today then you know what will happen? These incidents are increasing day by day. I saw a movie wherein Lord Shankar was shown running with his Trishul in a very funny manner. Now, these things will be showcased? The filmmakers earn money as films do business.”

OpIndia Staff
Allahabad High Court and Adipurush hearing
Allahabad High Court heard pleas against dialogues in Adipurush for the second day. (Image Source - Hindustan Times and T-Series)
1

On June 28, the Allahabad High Court resumed the hearing regarding the two pleas that had challenged the objectionable dialogues and scenes in Adipurush. Notably, a day earlier, on June 27, the court had conducted an hour-long hearing in this matter. 

After resumption, the court questioned the portrayal of religious characters shown in the film. It stressed that no one thinks like this about Ramayana characters as the filmmakers have shown in the movie. The court observed, “Does anyone imagine the religious characters to be in existence in the way they are shown in the movie? The attire worn by the characters in the movie, do we imagine our Gods to be like this? Ramcharitmanas is a sacred text, people recite it before leaving their homes and you depict it in such a pathetic way?”

Court criticised CBFC for certifying the movie

The Court questioned the Film certification board and remarked that it has committed a blunder by certifying such a movie. Responding to this, Dy. SGI argued that the certification was done by a board comprising sensible members. 

To which the court said, “Aap keh rahe hain ki sanskar wale logon ne is movie ko certify kiya hai (referring to board members) jahan Ramayana ke baare mein aisa dikhaya gaya hai to wo log dhanya hai.” (You are saying people with culture have certified this film (referring to board members) where Ramayana is shown like this then those people are blessed).

During the hearing, the court also directed the Union Information and Broadcasting Ministry and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to submit their separate affidavits in this matter.

Such depictions hurt people’s sentiment

The Court acknowledged that the movie’s depiction of religious characters from Ramayana may have offended people’s sentiments. It further mentioned that there have been instances in recent times where Hindu deities were portrayed in a funny manner in various movies.

The court remarked, “If we will shut our mouths today then you know what will happen? These incidents are increasing day by day. I saw a movie wherein Lord Shankar was shown running with his Trishul in a very funny manner. Now, these things will be showcased? The filmmakers earn money as films do business.”

The court highlighted that there would have been severe consequences if any documentary would have depicted wrong things about Quran. However, it categorically asserted that sacred texts such as Quran, and Bible should not be touched and any religion should not be portrayed in a negative way. 

Additionally, the court assured everyone that the courts belong to all religions, it is by chance that the concerned case relates to Ramayana. 

The court added, “Suppose you (the filmmakers) make even a short documentary on the Quran, depicting wrong things, then you will see what will happen. However, I may once again clarify that it is not about any one religion. It is by chance that this issue is concerned with Ramayana, otherwise, Court belongs to all religions.”

The bench further stated that it sought opinions from various individuals regarding the film, and the feedback indicated that the film is intolerable and many had left it mid-way. 

The Court said, “Few people could not watch the film completely. Those who respect Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, and Maa Sita, can not watch such a movie.”

Earlier observations of the court

A day earlier, on June 27, the two-judge bench comprising Justices Rajesh Singh Chauhan and Shree Prakash Singh conducted an hour-long hearing in the case. 

On day 1, the court slammed the makers of the film for objectionable portrayal of Ramayana’s character. In a strong criticism, the court stated that if a religion is tolerant, will it be put to the test? 

The bench remarked, “If we close our eyes on this issue too, because it is said that the people of this religion are very tolerant, will it be put to test as well?.” 

The court added, “The one who is gentle should be suppressed? Is it so? It is good that it is about religion, the believers of which did not create any law and order problem. We should be thankful. We saw in the news that some people had gone to cinema halls (wherein the movie was being exhibited) and they only forced them to close the hall, they could have done something else as well.”

On the issue of the disclaimer, the court asked a sharp question and said do the people who put the disclaimer consider the countrymen, and youth to be brainless? You show Lord Rama, Lord Laxman, Lord Hanuman, Ravana, and Lanka and then say it is not Ramayan.

The court also remarked that Ramayana is a paragon for us and people read Ramcharitmanas before leaving home. The court also asserted that such things should be left untouched. 

Additionally, the court also made film dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla a petitioner in the case and ordered to send him a notice. 

The Court will continue to hear the pleas in the coming days.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Muslim Personal Law Board, which bats for Sharia, writes to Law Commission on Uniform Civil Code (UCC) seeking six months to submit suggestions

OpIndia Staff -

As Muslim organisations talk about the supremacy of Sharia, AAP asks BJP to ‘convince’ all religions to accept UCC

OpIndia Staff -

Bhim Army leader Chandrashekhar Azad’s convoy attacked by unidentified men, police says, bullet brushed past Azad: What we know so far

OpIndia Staff -

Exclusive details of Mira Road society controversy: Muslim couple files FIR, residents say the duo abused them after lying about getting mob lynched

Siddhi Somani -

Maharashtra: Fake patients, fake doctors and Rs 4,000 crore embezzlement under ED scanner as BMC Covid-19 jumbo centre scam probe comes to haunt Uddhav...

OpIndia Staff -

BJP leader Smriti Irani slams Congress for filing FIR against Amit Malviya, questions Rahul Gandhi’s connection with George Soros

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: After complaint filed against ‘TV9 Marathi’ for hurting religious sentiments, ‘Analyser News’ starts campaign to call Aurangzeb ‘Aurangya’

Gopal Tiwari -

Let’s forget about Sabrina Siddiqui’s Pakistani origins and anti-Modi hate for a moment: Here is deconstructing her question, proving her bias

Guest Author -

India dropped from UNSC report on Children and Armed Conflict due to sustained efforts of Modi govt, list clubbed India with Pakistan, Burkina Faso...

OpIndia Staff -

Karnataka High Court declines to quash FIR against Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Jairam Ramesh & Supriya Shrinate in copyright infringement case

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
640,369FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com