Wednesday, June 7, 2023
HomeNews ReportsManipur: Meitei woman, her injured son, and a relative killed after mob sets ambulance...
News Reports
Updated:

Manipur: Meitei woman, her injured son, and a relative killed after mob sets ambulance on fire in West Imphal

An Assam Rifles officer confirmed the incident, stating that security had been tightened in and around the camp.

OpIndia Staff
Manipur violence
Image via Indian Express
2

On Sunday, June 4, an ambulance escorting an injured child along with his mother and a relative was set ablaze by a mob in West Imphal of Manipur. The fire resulted in the death of the eight-year-old boy, his mother and a relative. 

The incident transpired on Sunday evening in Iroisemba, while the child was being taken to a hospital by his mother and a relative in Imphal after sustaining a bullet wound in his head during a shoot-out.

The police have identified the three deceased persons as eight-year-old Tonsing Hangsing, his 45-year-old mother Meena Hangsing, and Lydia Lourembam, aged 37.

An Assam Rifles officer confirmed the incident, stating that security had been tightened in and around the camp.

Tonsing, the son of a tribal man, and his Meitei mother were reportedly sheltering at an Assam Rifles relief camp at Kangchup. A gunfight broke out in the area on the evening of June 4, and although Tonsing was inside the camp, he was injured by a bullet.

A senior Assam Rifles officer immediately contacted Imphal police and arranged for an ambulance. “Because the mother was from the majority community, it was decided to take the child by road to the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences in Imphal”, he said.

The ambulance was escorted by the Assam Rifles for a few kilometres before being taken over by the local police. The ambulance was reportedly set ablaze by locals in Isoisemba at 6.30 PM. The three people in the vehicle were killed and the dead bodies have not been recovered so far.

According to an Indian Express report, the Meitei woman was married to a Kuki man. A senior official said that only some bones were recovered from the ambulance that was set on fire. An FIR has been registered in the matter with murder charges added. 

Gin Hangsing, a relative of the victims and a resident of the village said, “The women and children of our village had been staying at an Assam Rifles outpost nearby for the past month while the men have been doing village defence work. On Sunday, Tomshing was shot in the head from a distance, we don’t know if it was a stray bullet or if it was directed at him.”

Manipur saw massive ethnic violence earlier this month following a ‘Tribal Solidarity March’ organised by tribal groups on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community’s demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status. They were also protesting against the eviction of Kuki villages from reserve forest land. According to the CM and Meitei groups, most of those Kuki people are from Myanmar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsManipur violence India
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Damoh Hijab Case: District Education Officer to be removed for giving clean chit to Ganga Jamuna School, action against Collector also confirmed

OpIndia Staff -
Confirming the DEO's negative involvement in the case, Minister Inder Singh Parmar said, “Prima facie information that is coming out that the District Education Officer (DEO) has given wrong information, that is why the DEO is guilty."
News Reports

Artwork depicting the contributions of women, tribal leaders, and freedom struggle will be added to the new Parliament building

OpIndia Staff -
The New Parliement building to have artwork depicting contributions of women and tribals. 14 idols brought back from foreign countries are also going to be placed on the premises.

Haryana: Police clears NH-44 of protesting farmers after High Court’s orders

Indian Railways dismisses “baseless” Times of India data on construction of railway tracks in India

Khap and Kisan leaders angry over wrestlers resuming duty, and their meeting with HM Shah

IRCTC fact-checks Congress’ misleading claims, shares data that ticket cancellation reduced after Balasore accident

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
637,268FollowersFollow
28,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com